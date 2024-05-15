EU Courts Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for Critical Raw Materials

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.80 +0.78 +1.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.89 +0.51 +0.62%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.58 +0.43 +0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.416 +0.072 +3.07%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.500 +0.041 +1.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.53 -0.98 -1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.35 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 194 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.500 +0.041 +1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.68 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.97 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.32 -0.83 -1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 898 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.56 -1.45 -1.75%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.53 -0.98 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.53 -0.98 -1.17%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.78 -0.80 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.35 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 351 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 64.82 -1.10 -1.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 80.17 -1.10 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 78.42 -1.10 -1.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 74.52 -1.10 -1.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 71.22 -1.10 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.22 -1.10 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 74.27 -1.10 -1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.22 -1.10 -1.34%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 71.62 -1.10 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.25 -1.10 -1.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.04 -0.93 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.25 -1.10 -1.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.65 -0.98 -1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 34 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 21 hours Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 15 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?

Breaking News:

Gazprom CEO In Iran to Talk Oil, While Putin is in China

Anglo-American Pivots to Copper Amid BHP's Hostile Takeover Bid

Anglo-American Pivots to Copper Amid BHP's Hostile Takeover Bid

Anglo-American unveils a comprehensive plan…

Bearish Nickel Prices Squeeze Steel Mill Earnings

Bearish Nickel Prices Squeeze Steel Mill Earnings

The stainless steel industry saw…

U.S. Unveils Ambitious Plans to Boost Domestic Lithium Production

U.S. Unveils Ambitious Plans to Boost Domestic Lithium Production

The U.S. is investing heavily…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Courts Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for Critical Raw Materials

By Metal Miner - May 15, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are ramping up investments in rare earth production and plan to cooperate with the EU and US.
  • China's share of rare earth exports has declined from 90% to 70% in the past decade.
  • Australia and the US are expanding their critical minerals supply and refining capacity to reduce dependence on China.
Mining

Via Metal Miner

Ramped-up offshore exploration for rare earth metals and minerals, vital components in sought-after products like hybrid vehicles and smartphone screens, continues to cut into China’s long-held position as the primary global supplier. Countries like Australia, the United States, Myanmar, and even nations like Malaysia, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan continue to increase their extraction efforts. This directly translates into a reduced global dependence on rare earth minerals from China.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Look to Grow Rare Earth Operations

Kazakhstan recently announced it will step up investments in the production of rare earth metals. Under its new “Comprehensive Plan for the Development of the Rare and Rare Earths Metals Industry for 2024-2028,” the country aims to increase investment by 40%, significantly improving production value.

Kazakh Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev announced the additional investment in rare earth production at an April 29 meeting in the Kazakh Parliament’s lower house. In fact, rare earth mineral production already plays a significant role in Kazakhstan’s foreign and economic policies, as the country hopes to cooperate with both the U.S. and EU on this front.

Kazakhstan’s neighbor Uzbekistan seems to have similar ideas. That country recently launched a slew of rare earth mining projects as well. These projects, worth approximately U.S. $500 million, will likely add more critical raw materials like tellurium, molybdenum, and graphite to the supply chain.

Both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Hope to Court EU

Like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan wants to use rare earths to enhance its relationship with the EU. Recently, it inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the European Union aimed at guaranteeing a varied and sustainable supply of critical raw materials to support the global shift towards green energy.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan sit on large stockpiles of rare earth elements, which are crucial for industrial use and the development of digital technologies and clean energy solutions. Kazakhstan, for its part, has about 15 rare earth mineral deposits. On the other hand, some experts claim that Uzbekistan sits on the second-largest reserves of CRMs in the region. If true, that country’s decision to invest in CRM development is very wise. In fact, many analysts claim it will not only help Uzbekistan’s own economic growth, but also provide stiff competition to China.

According to European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovsis, the new Memorandum of Understanding with Uzbekistan will help the EU get its hands on critical raw materials. The agreement, he said, was part of EU’s global effort to secure partners for the supply of rare earth metals. Read the 5 best practices of sourcing metals, including rare earth metals.

Where is China in All This?

China has long since established highly restricted rare earth mining and supply chains, resulting in a near-complete monopolization of production. Currently, China controls over 80% of rare earth element processing, much of which continues to be conducted within its borders. Beijing likely hopes to leverage this advantage in international relations, aiming to assert dominance in the global economy’s evolving new energy and economic landscape.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, an increase in offshore exploration for rare earths by other nations may soon begin to erode China’s position as the world’s primary rare earth mineral supplier. The report stated that incoming data showed a slowing down of rare earths exports from China to other parts of the world starting in 2020. According to a report by the U.S. Geological Survey, China’s share of total RE exports dropped from about 90% a decade ago to approximately 70% in 2022. Other countries, including Australia, have since filled up this supply chain gap.

Australia in the Rare Earth Metals Supply Game

According to a report in the Financial Times, Australian mining billionaire Gina Rinehart recently upped her total shares in Australian rare earth developer Lynas to about 6%. Within about a week, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting purchased shares in Lynas as well as a 5% in U.S.-listed MP Materials. The two companies are some of the largest non-Chinese rare earth mineral developers. Meanwhile, both Australia and the U.S. have already announced their intention to expand critical minerals supply and refining capacity in order to reduce dependence on China.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Anglo-American Pivots to Copper Amid BHP's Hostile Takeover Bid
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory
Five Countries With the Cleanest Energy Grid Globally

Five Countries With the Cleanest Energy Grid Globally
Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights

Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights
U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran

U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran
Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com