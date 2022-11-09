Could Copper Prices Be Poised For A Breakout?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 85.73 -3.18 -3.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 92.61 -2.75 -2.88%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 93.65 -0.48 -0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 5.900 -0.238 -3.88%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.544 -0.092 -3.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 84.91 -3.38 -3.83%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.544 -0.092 -3.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 91.80 -0.80 -0.86%
Graph down Murban 2 days 95.91 -0.64 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 92.05 -2.36 -2.50%
Graph down Basra Light 345 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 99.42 -2.65 -2.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 98.14 -2.50 -2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.43 -3.41 -5.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 67.66 -2.88 -4.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 91.06 -2.88 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.31 -2.88 -3.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 86.46 -2.88 -3.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 83.16 -2.88 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 83.16 -2.88 -3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 84.46 -2.88 -3.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 93.41 -2.88 -2.99%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 82.76 -2.88 -3.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.25 -2.75 -3.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 84.04 -2.88 -3.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.72 -2.38 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 12 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

The EU Is Set To Strengthen Its Emission Reduction Targets

Falling Metal Prices Could Be A Boon For Manufacturers

Falling Metal Prices Could Be A Boon For Manufacturers

Falling metals prices have led…

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market

The collapse of Asia’s largest…

New Class Of Materials Could Replace Metals As Electricity Conductors

New Class Of Materials Could Replace Metals As Electricity Conductors

As the world continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Could Copper Prices Be Poised For A Breakout?

By Ag Metal Miner - Nov 09, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • Copper prices have remained volatile from October to November.
  • Rumors that China may be preparing to relax its zero-Covid policy could send prices higher.
  • As production becomes untethered by restrictions and the full extent of Chinese demand is unleashed, the copper price could see historic moves.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner The Copper Monthly Metals Index (MMI) moved sideways, with the overall copper price falling 2.0% from October to November.

While volatility remains a risk, copper prices traded in a tight range throughout October. In general, prices traded just above the low found in late September. Copper was also among multiple base metals who’s prices move sideways as the macro downtrend remains on pause.

Dollar Found a Top, Direction Uncertain

November 2 marked the fourth consecutive (albeit universally-expected) 75-basis-point rate hike. Over nearly 8 months, the Fed has managed to raise rates by a total of 375 basis points. The steep increases continue to support a strong U.S. dollar, which has, in turn, helped pull the copper price downward. But as the U.S. dollar moves sideways, markets remain uncertain about future direction.

While a dovish pivot on the part of the Fed remains out of the question, officials appeared notably more qualified with regards to their future approach. According to a recent press release, “in determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.” That said, Chairman Powell did caution markets that the Fed had “some ways to go” and anticipated “ongoing increases.” Powell also noted “the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected.” 

Copper Price Could Break New Lows

Despite months of hitting fresh 20-year highs, the macro uptrend for the U.S. dollar index faltered after peaking in late September. While it consolidated through October, the index rallied once again in the lead up to the Fed meeting in early November. However, continued but potentially-small rate hikes proved insufficient in sustaining that rally. Currently, the index continues to fall and may even challenge its late October low.

As the downtrend for the copper price index appeared to bottom out in mid-July, and prices have since struggled to break out of range. However, on November 3, prices saw an over 5% rally as the U.S. dollar index began to slide, unable to create a higher high. For copper, this could prove the beginning of a breakout to the upside should the bullish momentum continue amid a weakening dollar. At the very least, a less volatile U.S. dollar would be a more neutral influence on copper and commodity prices alike.

China Rumors Spark Copper Price Rally

As the dollar weakened, speculation of a potential end to China’s zero-COVID policies added further bullish sentiment. After nearly three years, China remains the last major hold out for an economically restrictive approach to the virus. Many expected that President Xi’s reelection would trigger a policy reversal. Instead he used last month’s 20th Party Congress to repeatedly declared his support for the restrictions. That said, rumors began to circulate in early November that Chinese policymakers aim to exit zero-COVID by March 2023. Such reports suggest officials are concerned over the economic costs of rampant lockdowns, which have dampened both demand and production

Related: Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Speculation that zero-COVID may soon vanish triggered rallies throughout multiple markets. For instance, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) jumped almost 14% during the first week of November following months of heavy declines. Meanwhile, copper prices have been supported over recent months due, in part, to strong Chinese demand, the prospect of China reopening helped prices bounce above their tight October trading range.

Officials Quick to Support Zero-COVID

Unfortunately, officials from the National Health Commission were quick to dump water on the rumors. By Nov. 5, official Hu Xiang called the approach “completely correct.” He also characterized it as “the most economical and effective.” While costly, zero-COVID has helped sequester domestic demand and therefore kept Chinese inflation low compared to other countries. This may be a factor in why China wants to keep a relatively loose monetary policy while Western nations continue to raise rates. 

Of course, support for zero-COVID among Chinese officials does not necessarily mean that the rumors are untrue. Indeed, the target date specified in those rumors is still roughly four months away. However, what is certain is that when China reopens, markets like copper will likely rebound. As production becomes untethered by restrictions and the full extent of Chinese demand is unleashed, the copper price could see historic moves.  

By Nichole Bastin

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market
Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage
KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started

Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started
Fed Action Caps Crude Prices

Fed Action Caps Crude Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com