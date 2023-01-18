China Vows To Crack Down On Illegal Iron Market Manipulation

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.05 -1.13 -1.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.63 -1.29 -1.50%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.07 -1.14 -1.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.283 -0.303 -8.45%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.517 -0.028 -1.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.15 +2.93 +3.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.15 +2.93 +3.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.30 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 76.53 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.517 -0.028 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.74 +0.80 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.25 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 81.18 +1.50 +1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 415 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.37 +1.54 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.00 +1.36 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.30 +1.05 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.02 +0.16 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 59.20 +0.59 +1.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.60 +0.59 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 80.85 +0.59 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 78.00 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 76.00 +0.59 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 84.95 +0.59 +0.70%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 74.30 +0.59 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.15 +2.93 +3.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.50 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.25 +0.25 +0.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.01 +0.32 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.66 +0.32 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.66 +0.32 +0.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.50 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.09 +0.57 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 50 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 5 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

UK’s Top Oil Producer To Cut Jobs Over Windfall Tax

Aluminium Prices Fall From Early-December Peak

Aluminium Prices Fall From Early-December Peak

Despite the recent short-term bounce…

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode

U.S. lithium production is set…

Why Copper Prices Are Rebounding In 2023

Why Copper Prices Are Rebounding In 2023

While Chinese demand has not…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Vows To Crack Down On Illegal Iron Market Manipulation

By Ag Metal Miner - Jan 18, 2023, 1:00 PM CST
  • Rio Tinto is bracing for volatility in iron markets in the coming months.
  • China is making major efforts to curb speculation, vowing to crack down on illegal iron ore price manipulation.
  • The goal, they said, is to “effectively ensure the smooth operation of the iron ore market.”
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner

 

The global iron ore price may be in for a bit of a ride. Sector analysts foresee high price volatility in the first months of 2023, mainly due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in China. Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that the government there has warned it will be “paying close attention” to the ore market changes.

The iron ore price index steadily increased from last November onward. Since the start of 2023, it increased by US $11 per ton to more than $122 per ton. Compare this to the $80 a ton cost at the end of October, it’s clear where the trend points.

Again, the primary factor in this movement is China. Late last year, the country decided to start reopening its economy, which many hoped would reboot its infrastructure growth. Now, all that could be sand in the wind.

Government Interference Already Affecting Iron Ore Price

Rising iron ore costs recently prompted the Chinese Government to make yet another effort to curb speculation. Just last weekend, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s economic planning organization, declared that it would “pay close attention” to modifications in the iron ore market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency said in a statement on Sunday that it would collaborate with the appropriate departments to “severely crack down” on illegal activities. They cited such examples as fabricating and disseminating information on iron ore price increases, hoarding, and price gouging. The goal, they said, is to “effectively ensure the smooth operation of the iron ore market.”

On Tuesday, news agency Bloomberg tweeted that China’s top economic planning body had summoned a group of iron ore traders. What’s more, they asked them to provide details of recent business.

The new developments were enough to send the iron ore futures market tumbling on Monday. Also, the most-traded iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended the day 4.3% lower, at just $125 (832.5 yuan) a ton. The Singapore Exchange saw a similar drop, with benchmark February iron ore down 4.1% to $120.40 a ton.

Chinese economists are looking for increased infrastructure spending, increased activity across the board, and any property sector rebound. Any of these would swiftly translate into increased demand for iron ore by China’s steel mills. Clearly, this would explain the spike in the iron ore price. Instead, the rise has sparked yet another attempt by China’s authorities to dampen speculative activity.

Rio Tinto Predicts Even More Volatility Ahead

Last year, China established a new organization, China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG). Its job was to negotiate iron ore purchases on behalf of about 20 of China’s largest steelmakers. Clearly, this showed a desire by the government to control both the iron ore price and supply. This was hardly surprising, given the country’s innate distrust of the open markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Observers opined at that time that China also wanted to counter the market hold of the three big producers of seaborne iron ore: Rio Tinto, BHP, and Brazil’s Vale. By concentrating the buying power of the major mills, China hopes to extract discounts on market prices from the big producers.

In response, Rio Tinto predicted turmoil in iron ore supply and prices in the coming months. On Tuesday, the mining giant reported it had shipped 87.3 million tons of ore from its mines in Western Australia’s Pilbara during the December quarter. This was about 4% more than the same time last year.

The company said that market conditions had improved towards the end of last year, sending the iron ore price 22% higher. Still, Rio Tinto warned that there would be “high volatility” in the coming months due to the wave of coronavirus cases in China. 

“Steel demand recovery centers around China’s ability to control the COVID outbreak,” Rio Tinto said. Iron ore typically ranks as Australia’s most valuable export. In 2021, it raked in record earnings of more than $150 billion.

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine

Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine
Saudi Arabia Is Open To Discuss Non-Dollar Oil Trade Settlements

Saudi Arabia Is Open To Discuss Non-Dollar Oil Trade Settlements
U.S. Oil Production Growth’s Path Is Clear

U.S. Oil Production Growth’s Path Is Clear
U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode
180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR

180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com