Scientists Make Major Breakthrough In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.35 +0.17 +0.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.84 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.00 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.387 -0.199 -5.55%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.542 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.15 +2.93 +3.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.15 +2.93 +3.65%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.30 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 76.53 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.542 -0.003 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.74 +0.80 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.25 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.18 +1.50 +1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 414 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.37 +1.54 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.00 +1.36 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.30 +1.05 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.02 +0.16 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 59.20 +0.59 +1.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.60 +0.59 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 80.85 +0.59 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.00 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.00 +0.59 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 84.95 +0.59 +0.70%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 74.30 +0.59 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.15 +2.93 +3.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.50 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 70.25 +0.25 +0.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.01 +0.32 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.66 +0.32 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.66 +0.32 +0.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.50 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 83.09 +0.57 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 5 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Russia Remains Top Seaborne Oil Supplier To Europe Despite Sanctions

IEA Sees Global Oil Demand Hitting A Record High In 2023

IEA Sees Global Oil Demand Hitting A Record High In 2023

The IEA believes that China’s…

The Truth Behind European Big Oil’s Bet On Hydrogen

The Truth Behind European Big Oil’s Bet On Hydrogen

A new study has found…

Nuclear Fusion Has Gone From Pipe Dream To Possibility

Nuclear Fusion Has Gone From Pipe Dream To Possibility

Nuclear fusion may still be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Scientists Make Major Breakthrough In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

By Brian Westenhaus - Jan 18, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • Scientists have created a new type of solar panel that could help drive down the cost of sustainable hydrogen.
  • The new solar panel achieved 9% efficiency in converting water into hydrogen and oxygen – mimicking a crucial step in natural photosynthesis.
  • Zetian Mi, U-M professor of electrical and computer engineering, said, “In the end, we believe that artificial photosynthesis devices will be much more efficient than natural photosynthesis, which will provide a path toward carbon neutrality.”
Join Our Community

University of Michigan scientists developed a new kind of solar panel achieving 9% efficiency in converting water into hydrogen and oxygen – mimicking a crucial step in natural photosynthesis. Outdoors, it represents a major leap in the technology, nearly 10 times more efficient than solar water-splitting experiments of its kind.

But the biggest benefit is driving down the cost of sustainable hydrogen. This is enabled by shrinking the semiconductor, typically the most expensive part of the device. The team’s self-healing semiconductor withstands concentrated light equivalent to 160 suns.

Currently, humans primarily produce hydrogen from the fossil fuel methane, using a great deal of fossil energy in the process. However, plants harvest hydrogen atoms from water using sunlight. As humanity tries to reduce its carbon emissions, hydrogen is attractive as both a standalone fuel and as a component in sustainable fuels made with recycled carbon dioxide. Likewise, it is needed for many chemical processes, producing fertilizers for instance.

Zetian Mi, U-M professor of electrical and computer engineering led the study as reported in the journal in Nature. Mi said, “In the end, we believe that artificial photosynthesis devices will be much more efficient than natural photosynthesis, which will provide a path toward carbon neutrality.”

The outstanding result comes from two advances.

The first is the ability to concentrate the sunlight without destroying the semiconductor that harnesses the light.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peng Zhou, U-M research fellow in electrical and computer engineering and first author of the study said, “We reduced the size of the semiconductor by more than 100 times compared to some semiconductors only working at low light intensity. Hydrogen produced by our technology could be very cheap.”

The second is using both the higher energy part of the solar spectrum to split water and the lower part of the spectrum to provide heat that encourages the reaction. The magic is enabled by a semiconductor catalyst that improves itself with use, resisting the degradation that such catalysts usually experience when they harness sunlight to drive chemical reactions.

In addition to handling high light intensities, it can thrive in high temperatures that are punishing to computer semiconductors. Higher temperatures speed up the water splitting process, and the extra heat also encourages the hydrogen and oxygen to remain separate rather than renewing their bonds and forming water once more. Both of these helped the team to harvest more hydrogen.

For the outdoor experiment, Zhou set up a lens about the size of a house window to focus sunlight onto an experimental panel just a few inches across. Within that panel, the semiconductor catalyst was covered in a layer of water, bubbling with the hydrogen and oxygen gasses it separated.

The catalyst is made of indium gallium nitride nanostructures, grown onto a silicon surface. That semiconductor wafer captures the light, converting it into free electrons and holes – positively charged gaps left behind when electrons are liberated by the light. The nanostructures are peppered with nanoscale balls of metal, 1/2000th of a millimeter across, that use those electrons and holes to help direct the reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

A simple insulating layer atop the panel keeps the temperature at a toasty 75° Celsius, or 167° Fahrenheit, warm enough to help encourage the reaction while also being cool enough for the semiconductor catalyst to perform well. The outdoor version of the experiment, with less reliable sunlight and temperature, achieved 6.1% efficiency at turning the energy from the sun into hydrogen fuel. However, indoors, the system achieved 9% efficiency.

The next challenges the team intends to tackle are to further improve the efficiency and to achieve ultrahigh purity hydrogen that can be directly fed into fuel cells.

Some of the intellectual property related to this work has been licensed to NS Nanotech Inc. and NX Fuels Inc., which were co-founded by Mi. The University of Michigan and Mi have a financial interest in both companies.

***

This is quite the improvement! 9% efficiency might be a new record. What is left to answer would be the costs. One would need a lens of some substantial size, likely a lens steering system and a controlled environment to make it “indoor”.

However the economics work out, this plus a super economical means to form up nitrogen fertilizer would be a huge contribution to the world economy. That would save the cost of trying to store the hydrogen thus simplify rapid adoption.

Lets hope the progress continues!

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Russia’s Economy Is Beginning To Feel The Weight Of Sanctions
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine

Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine
U.S. Oil Production Growth’s Path Is Clear

U.S. Oil Production Growth’s Path Is Clear
Saudi Arabia Is Open To Discuss Non-Dollar Oil Trade Settlements

Saudi Arabia Is Open To Discuss Non-Dollar Oil Trade Settlements
180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR

180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR
U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com