China Dominates Global Steel Industry

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 72.14 +0.59 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.22 +0.64 +0.85%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.17 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.392 -0.193 -7.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.650 +0.074 +2.86%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.90 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Mars US 3 days 70.45 -0.71 -1.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.650 +0.074 +2.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 74.25 -0.38 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 4 days 75.62 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 73.33 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 538 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 75.61 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 74.90 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.90 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.95 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 -0.35 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.78 -0.27 -0.47%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 50.44 -0.25 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 73.84 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.09 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 69.24 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 65.94 -0.25 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 65.94 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 67.24 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 76.19 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 65.54 -0.25 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.00 -0.25 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 77.95 +2.16 +2.85%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 64.08 -0.31 -0.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.03 -0.31 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.03 -0.31 -0.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.00 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Iraq Oil Output Continues To Fall Amid Turkey Spat

Teck Changes Proposal To Separate Metal And Coal Business

Teck Changes Proposal To Separate Metal And Coal Business

Canadian mining group Teck Resources…

Tata Steel’s UK Plant Is Struggling To Cope With Rising Costs

Tata Steel’s UK Plant Is Struggling To Cope With Rising Costs

Difficult trading conditions and a…

Stainless Steel Remains Buyers Market As Demand Growth Flatlines

Stainless Steel Remains Buyers Market As Demand Growth Flatlines

Stainless steel continues to trade…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Dominates Global Steel Industry

By ZeroHedge - May 22, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
steel

Steel is a critical component of modern industry and economy, essential for the construction of buildings, automobiles, and many other appliances and infrastructure used in our daily lives.

Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte create this infographic, using data from the World Steel Association, to visualize the world’s top steel-producing countries, and highlights China’s ascent to the top, as it now makes up more than half of the world’s steel production.

The State of Global Steel Production

Global steel production in 2022 reached 1,878 million tonnes, barely surpassing the pre-pandemic production of 1,875 million tonnes in 2019.

Country2022 Production (in million tonnes)Annual Production ChangeGlobal Share
???????? China1013.0-2.0%53.9%
???????? India124.85.3%6.6%
???????? Japan89.2-7.9%4.8%
???????? United States80.5-6.5%4.3%
???????? Russia71.5-5.8%3.8%
???????? South Korea65.9-6.9%3.5%
???????? Germany36.8-8.8%2.0%
???????? Türkiye35.1-15.0%1.9%
???????? Brazil34.0-6.5%1.8%
???????? Iran30.66.8%1.6%
???????? Italy21.6-13.0%1.1%
???????? Taiwan20.7-12.1%1.1%
???????? Vietnam20.0-15.0%1.1%
???????? Mexico18.2-1.9%1.0%
???????? Indonesia15.68.3%0.8%
Rest of World201.0-11.2%10.7%
World Total1878.5-3.9%100.0%

2022’s steel production marked a significant reduction compared to the post-pandemic rebound of 1,960 million tonnes in 2021, with a year-over-year decline of 4.2%–the largest drop since 2009, and prior to that, 1991.

This decline was spread across many of the world’s top steel producers, with only three of the top fifteen countries, India, Iran, and Indonesia, increasing their yearly production. Most of the other top steel-producing countries saw annual production declines of more than 5%, with Turkey, Italy, Taiwan, and Vietnam’s production all declining by double digits.

Even the world’s top steel-producing nation, China, experienced a modest 2% decline, which due to the country’s large production amounted to a decline of 19.8 million tonnes, more than many other nations produce in a year.

Despite India, the world’s second-largest steel producer, increasing its production by 5.3%, the country’s output still amounts to just over one-tenth of the steel produced by China.

China’s Meteoric Rise in Steel Production

Although China dominates the world’s steel production with more than a 54% share today, this hasn’t always been the case.

In 1967, the World Steel Association’s first recorded year of steel production figures, China only produced an estimated 14 million tonnes, making up barely 3% of global output. At that time, the U.S. and the USSR were competing as the world’s top steel producers at 115 and 102 million tonnes respectively, followed by Japan at 62 million tonnes.

Almost three decades later in 1996, China had successively overtaken Russia, the U.S., and Japan to become the top steel-producing nation with 101 million tonnes of steel produced that year.

The early 2000s marked a period of rapid growth for China, with consistent double-digit percentage increases in steel production each year.

The Recent Decline in China’s Steel Production

Since the early 2000s, China’s average annual growth in steel production has slowed to 3.4% over the last decade (2013-2022), a considerable decline compared to the previous decade’s (2003-2012) 15.2% average annual growth rate.

The past couple of years have seen China’s steel production decline, with 2021 and 2022 marking the first time the country’s production fell for two consecutive years in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it’s unlikely China will relinquish its position as the top steel-producing nation anytime soon, it remains to be seen whether this recent decline marks the beginning of a new trend or just a brief deviation from the country’s consistent production growth.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Stainless Steel Remains Buyers Market As Demand Growth Flatlines
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline
Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant

Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant
Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default
Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices

Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices
Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To Face Supply Crisis In 2024

Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To Face Supply Crisis In 2024

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com