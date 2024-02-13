Bearish Market Conditions Persist for Stainless Steel

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.72 +0.80 +1.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.66 +0.66 +0.80%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.51 +0.91 +1.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.677 -0.091 -5.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.392 +0.025 +1.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 102 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.392 +0.025 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 5 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.08 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 806 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.85 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.93 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 259 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 57.42 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.07 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.32 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 68.92 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 62.92 +0.08 +0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 62.92 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 66.67 +0.08 +0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 72.42 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 63.67 +0.08 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.15 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 81.73 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.31 +0.62 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 13 hours OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 2 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 5 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 2 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 2 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 3 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 2 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 3 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

OPEC Sees World Oil Demand Increasing by 1.8 Million Bpd in 2025

China’s Real Estate Crash Threatens Commodity Supplies and Suppliers

China’s Real Estate Crash Threatens Commodity Supplies and Suppliers

The liquidation of Evergrande, a…

Australia Looks To Capitalize on China’s Insatiable Copper Demand

Australia Looks To Capitalize on China’s Insatiable Copper Demand

Australia's exports of copper ore…

Global Demand for Critical Minerals Spurs Recycling Debate

Global Demand for Critical Minerals Spurs Recycling Debate

The increasing demand for critical…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bearish Market Conditions Persist for Stainless Steel

By Metal Miner - Feb 13, 2024, 1:00 PM CST
  • Nickel prices remain stagnant, affecting stainless steel prices, while Outokumpu reports a challenging market environment in 2023.
  • Outokumpu forecasts a 5 to 15% increase in global stainless steel deliveries for Q1 2024, with a focus on expanding cold rolled capacity in the US.
  • Despite optimism from Outokumpu, some US distributors experience bearish market conditions, and manufacturers grapple with overbuilt inventories amidst slow demand.
Join Our Community
Bearish

Via Metal Miner

 

The downtrend for nickel prices showed signs of exhaustion, with significant potential to impact stainless steel prices. Nickel moved sideways throughout January with a modest 1.60% decline. While directional momentum remained slow, prices continued to edge lower during the first weeks of February and now sit at their lowest level since April 2021.

Overall, the Stainless Monthly Metals Index (MMI) moved sideways, falling 0.5% from January to February.

Outokumpu’s Q4 Reports Show Weaker 2023 Market

Outokumpu noted a “challenging market environment” throughout 2023 in its fourth-quarter results. Although the company reported that distributor destocking efforts slowed by the end of the second half, global deliveries nonetheless saw an overall 9% decline.

In the Americas, Outokumpu described the 2023 market as “relatively strong,” although it began to weaken toward the end of the year. Despite the company’s seemingly positive characterization, stainless steel deliveries in the region fell by 16% from 2022. Meanwhile, Outokumpu’s European operations found a bottom during the third quarter, which turned into a slow recovery during Q4. Furthermore, stainless steel deliveries saw a 4% year-over-year decline. In addition to lower stainless steel prices, this negatively impacted the company’s profitability.

Source: MetalMiner Insights, Chart & Correlation Analysis ToolSource: MetalMiner Insights, Chart & Correlation Analysis Tool

Outokumpu’s results appear emblematic of the global market. Moreover, both European and U.S. 304 cold rolled stainless steel prices saw considerable downside throughout the year. Nickel prices, which boast respective 78% and 82% correlations to European and U.S. 304 prices, proved a significant drag on global stainless steel costs even as base prices held flat.

Despite Outokumpu favorable opinion of the U.S. market, data from WorldStainless states that slower demand led to a 12.9% year-over-year cut in U.S. stainless steel melt shop production during the first three quarters. Furthermore, European production saw an 8% decline during the same period. 

Outokumpu Expects Q1 2024 Increase in Deliveries, Hopes to Expand U.S. Cold Rolled Capacity

In the same quarterly report, Outokumpu forecasted a 5 to 15% increase in its global stainless steel deliveries for the first quarter of 2024. Q1 typically experiences a seasonal rise in stainless steel demand, which Outokumpu likely factored into its outlook. The company also believes Europe’s slow recovery will continue, thus helping to boost the market. However, the company made no mention of its outlook for the Americas, as that market has yet to find a bottom.

Simultaneously, Outokumpu continued to pursue increased cold rolling capacity as part of its larger strategy for the Americas. The company’s current capacity stands at 55 kilotons, with the overall goal being to reach 80 kilotons. That said, Outokumpu opted not to specify how it intended to increase its market share. However, it did note that capacity expansion would target North America and that the firm would make final decisions within a year. 

Market Sources Have Yet to Experience Q1 Pickup

While Outokumpu remains optimistic, some U.S. distributors continued to experience bearish market conditions throughout January. Meanwhile, mill lead times have yet to increase from historically low levels despite lower output from mills. 

Many manufacturers continued to work through inventories they overbuilt back when markets began to rebalance following years of tight supply conditions. The over-purchasing led numerous manufacturers to forgo H1 negotiations, which likely contributed to a slowdown in stainless steel deliveries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This caused some distributors to speculate that H2 negotiations could begin earlier than usual if those end users manage to rebalance inventories in the coming months. However, as nickel prices continue to show a downside bias, buyers remain unwilling to make long purchases, expecting the surcharge to continue to fall. This, combined with a still well-supplied market, will challenge steelmakers’ efforts to increase prices without further cuts to capacity.

By Nichole Bastin

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Silicon Valley Startup Claims Massive Copper Discovery in Africa
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024
After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude

After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude
Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest

Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest
Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom

Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom
Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com