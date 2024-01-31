Australia Looks To Capitalize on China’s Insatiable Copper Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.65 -2.17 -2.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 81.70 -1.17 -1.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.113 +0.036 +1.73%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.181 -0.080 -3.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Mars US 89 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.181 -0.080 -3.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.88 -1.38 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.27 -1.48 -1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.07 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 793 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.03 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.08 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 246 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 59.82 +2.04 +3.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 79.97 +1.04 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.22 +1.04 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 69.82 +2.44 +3.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 67.82 +1.04 +1.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 71.07 +2.79 +4.09%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 64.32 +1.04 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.05 +1.04 +1.55%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.61 -1.17 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.60 +1.04 +1.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +1.00 +1.49%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.20 -1.23 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 10 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Reuters Survey Shows OPEC Output Down in January

Copper and Gold: Key Indicators for Predicting Economic Trends

Copper and Gold: Key Indicators for Predicting Economic Trends

The copper/gold ratio, an important…

Steel Market Backwardation Signals Potential Price Peak

Steel Market Backwardation Signals Potential Price Peak

The U.S. steel market ended…

What Does Norway’s Approval of Deep-Sea Mining Mean for the Rest of the World?

What Does Norway’s Approval of Deep-Sea Mining Mean for the Rest of the World?

Norway's approval of deep-sea mining…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Australia Looks To Capitalize on China’s Insatiable Copper Demand

By Metal Miner - Jan 31, 2024, 1:00 PM CST
  • Australian copper exports to China in November last year peaked at 27,500 metric tons, the highest since the 2020 unofficial ban.
  • China's increasing copper imports, including from the DRC and restarting operations at the Kipushi mine, indicate a strong global demand for copper.
  • The growth in demand for copper is attributed to the global transition to green power and the manufacturing of electric vehicles, which require significant amounts of copper.
Join Our Community
Copper

Via Metal Miner

 

The frosty relationship between China and Australia continues to thaw, as evidenced in the bi-lateral trade indices indicate. Now, thanks to China’s growing copper demand, the world possesses one more indicator. According to recently released data, Australia exported 27,500 metric tons of copper ores and concentrates to China in November last year. At U.S. $44.5 million, this represents the highest-ever recorded shipment for any month after 2020. That was the year China forced its unofficial ban on Australian exports. 

Up until the end of 2020, Australia provided China with approximately 80,000 tons of copper concentrate each month. According to reports, this constituted around 5% of China’s overall imports. However, following the establishment of a new government in Canberra in 2022, China gradually lowered tariffs and unofficial restrictions on diverse Australian commodities.

China’s Copper Demand Superseding Trade Issues

Over the last few months, China’s copper imports continued to inch up. This not only includes consignments from Australia but also shipments from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a prolonged stand-off with the government over taxes previously blocked export efforts. Nonetheless, the surge in Chinese copper demand has the DRC rushing to fill orders.

Furthermore, according to reports, Ivanhoe Mines and Gécamines recently agreed to restart the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine. Many expect this to usher in a new phase of production for Kipushi, as it will mean restarting operations almost a century after its 1924 inauguration as the world’s richest copper mine.

Meanwhile, China’s appetite for imported copper has many analysts surprised. A recent report from Reuters notes that the CCP has been piling up record amounts of copper concentrates and recyclable metals since 2018. Last October, for example, China imported 353,000 metric tons of refined copper. After only ten months of 2023, cumulative imports stood at 2.99 million tons, just 4% below 2022 levels.

According to this report, copper put up quite a strong fight compared to earlier years, despite a downward trend in China’s economy (these copper price trends and more on MetalMiner Insights). But in all fairness, copper demand is not only high in China, but across most of the world. In fact, analysts expect the need for copper could further accelerate in 2024.

Why the Growing Need For Copper?

Why is the world so hungry for copper? A subsection of market watchers attribute it to the ongoing transition to green power. Of course, one particular sector driving that shift is electric vehicles. Moreover, manufacturing EVs and switching to renewable energy requires tons of copper. For reference, an EV needs thrice the amount of copper as an internal combustion engine car, and larger vehicles require at least ten times more. 

Yet some analysts say the demand timing is all wrong, citing challenges like mining operations delays and disruptions. For instance, analysts from Citi report that investment in China’s power grid surged by more than 6% in 2023, surpassing the growth rates of 1% in 2022 and 5% in 2021.

In China’s case, the increasing demand for copper, which many expect to reach new highs in 2024, remains puzzling for analysts. However, the country’s opaque system prevents experts from understanding where the CCP will use this imported copper. Will it go to commercial purposes or strategic inventories?

According to a report in The Economic Times, China’s demand for copper and other metals will increase even further this year after the government increases its economic stimuli. Quoting a report from financial firm ICICI Direct, imports of copper products, copper ore, and unwrought copper are all likely to go up in 2024. (to mitigate price risk from rising copper prices, read The Art of Timing Your Metal Buy).

ADVERTISEMENT

The report even anticipates domestic copper production to increase compared to earlier years. Meanwhile, additional copper demand may come from an uplift in the real estate sector and vehicle manufacturers.

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

High Energy Prices Weigh On European Steelmakers
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices
US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets

US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets
U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze

U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze
Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%

Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%
Five Energy Sector Predictions for 2024

Five Energy Sector Predictions for 2024

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com