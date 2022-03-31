Zinc Is Facing A Massive Supply Squeeze

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 35 mins 100.3 -7.54 -6.99%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 107.9 -5.54 -4.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins 5.642 +0.037 +0.66%
Graph up Heating Oil 34 mins 3.691 +0.234 +6.77%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 3.190 -0.097 -2.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.3 +3.95 +3.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +0.41 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 12 mins 97.58 -7.64 -7.26%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 3.190 -0.097 -2.95%

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.4 -0.05 -0.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 109.8 -0.22 -0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 109.3 +4.38 +4.18%
Graph down Basra Light 122 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 115.6 +4.03 +3.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.3 +3.95 +3.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.3 +3.95 +3.58%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.8 +4.11 +3.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +0.41 +0.37%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.71 +3.51 +3.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 93.72 +3.58 +3.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 110.0 +3.58 +3.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 108.2 +3.58 +3.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 106.1 +3.58 +3.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 103.3 +3.58 +3.59%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 103.3 +3.58 +3.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 105.4 +3.58 +3.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 108.9 +3.58 +3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 103.6 +3.58 +3.58%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 96.75 -7.50 -7.19%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 90.50 -7.50 -7.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 108.4 +0.06 +0.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 101.8 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 105.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 105.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 96.75 -7.50 -7.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 +3.50 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.8 +3.58 +3.13%

Biden Mulls Lifting Ethanol Caps In A Bid To Lower Gasoline Prices

Government Solutions Will Make The Gasoline Problem Worse: Peter Schiff

Government Solutions Will Make The Gasoline Problem Worse: Peter Schiff

Gold-guru Peter Schiff has spoken…

Green Activists Are Calling For A New Bitcoin

Green Activists Are Calling For A New Bitcoin

Green activists have joined forces…

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

Zinc Is Facing A Massive Supply Squeeze

By Ag Metal Miner - Mar 31, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

Much has been said about the trials and tribulations of the aluminum market, particularly of the impact on smelter output from energy rationing in China last year and then rapidly escalating energy prices in Europe this winter.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine turbocharged prices. Fears rose over already constrained oil and natural gas supplies to Europe getting even worse. In the face of rapidly escalating energy costs, European smelters began partial and even complete closures of smelters pending a drop in power costs.

But, of course, the dynamic driving aluminum prices has been having exactly the same impact on all smelting or refining processes that are heavily reliant on electricity. For example, EAF blast furnaces for steel have also faced similar pressures.

Today, however, we’ll take a look at zinc smelters and zinc prices.

Rising zinc prices

Zinc is not normally considered a sister metal to aluminum. However, from a cost of production profile, it is remarkably similar.

So, it’s no surprise that Reuters reports the same dynamic playing out in Europe for zinc as for aluminum.

Firstly, exchange and trade inventory has been falling dramatically. It’s fallen to the point where the LME’s European warehouses are virtually empty when cancellations pending physical loadout are taken into account.

LME-registered stocks in the United States have fallen to a low of 25,925 tons. Available tonnage is lower still at 19,825 tons, the post reports. That compares to this time last year, when New Orleans alone held almost 100,000 tons of zinc.

Physical delivery premiums reflect shortfall

Secondly, and not surprisingly in view of the above, physical delivery premiums also underline the dire shortage of physical metal.

The premium for special-high-grade zinc at the Belgian port of Antwerp has risen to $450 per ton from $170 last October before the winter heating crisis kicked in. Meanwhile, the Italian premium has exploded from $215.00 to $462.50 per ton over the same time frame, according to Reuters.

In the U.S., Fastmarkets estimates Midwest physical premiums are up by 24% to 26-30 cents per pound ($573-$661 per metric ton).

This is largely an energy-related tightness. Russia is not a significant zinc supplier to Europe. However, the war is a direct cause of high power costs. So, to that extent, Europe and North America are going to be beholden on solutions to the conflict before power costs stand much chance of easing.

The situation in the Far East, by comparison, is almost a parallel universe. The LME’s Singapore warehouse holds nearly 82,000 tons. SHFE warehouses hold over 177,000 tons. As such, those figures raise the prospect of an arbitrage-induced flow of metal from east to west in coming months.

Reuters relays ILZSG estimates that the zinc market posted a deficit last year of 194,000 tons, largely a result of energy issues. That is contrary to predictions earlier in 2021 that the market would see a surplus of 353,000 ton. That’s a half-million-ton loss of supply, initially in China and then in Europe.

But China’s energy problems are easing. With that, aluminum and zinc production has been rising strongly this quarter. What seems less likely is a resolution anytime soon to Europe’s woes.

Relief for zinc consumers appears to be increasingly distant (in the West, at least).

By AG Metal Miner

