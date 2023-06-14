Young Drivers Pay The Price As Insurance Rates Skyrocket

Get Exclusive Intel
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.22 -0.20 -0.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.13 -0.16 -0.22%
Murban Crude 15 mins 74.89 +0.27 +0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.349 +0.009 +0.38%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 +0.008 +0.31%
Louisiana Light 1 day 71.69 +2.16 +3.11%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 71.69 +2.16 +3.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.35 +1.49 +2.07%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.06 +0.10 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 69.97 +2.25 +3.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 +0.008 +0.31%

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.69 -0.52 -0.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.11 -0.45 -0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 72.41 +1.26 +1.77%
Graph down Basra Light 561 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.13 +1.78 +2.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 73.35 +1.49 +2.07%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.35 +1.49 +2.07%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.07 +1.42 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.06 +0.10 +0.14%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 48.17 +2.30 +5.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 71.57 +2.30 +3.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 69.82 +2.30 +3.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 66.97 +2.30 +3.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 63.67 +2.30 +3.75%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 63.67 +2.30 +3.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 64.97 +2.30 +3.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 73.92 +2.30 +3.21%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 63.27 +2.30 +3.77%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 71.69 +2.16 +3.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.75 +2.25 +3.54%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 59.50 +2.25 +3.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.97 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 63.65 +2.30 +3.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 65.90 +2.30 +3.62%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 65.90 +2.30 +3.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.75 +2.25 +3.54%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 12 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Breaking News:

IEA: Global Oil Demand Will Peak Before The End Of The Decade

India’s Fuel Demand Jumps To Record High

India’s Fuel Demand Jumps To Record High

India’s fuel sales surged to…

DRC Eyes Peru’s Position As Second-Largest Copper Producer

DRC Eyes Peru’s Position As Second-Largest Copper Producer

As the Democratic Republic of…

Young Drivers Pay The Price As Insurance Rates Skyrocket

By City A.M - Jun 14, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Young car owners are paying an extra £300 to drive a car this year as a result of insurers hiking up premium prices, new research shows.

Analysis from Compare the Market shows that young motorists between 17-24 are now paying £2,559 to drive a car for a year, compared with £2,263 in 2022 a “substantial” 13 percent increase.

Compare the Market said that “as a result of the increase in premiums, car insurance now represents 57 percent of the total car running costs for young drivers.”

It follows increasing concerns in the sector that driving is becoming “unaffordable” for car-owners, with 60 percent currently thinking the cost is too high for most people to afford.

Insurance firms have been hiking premium prices, as the cost-of-living and rising inflation causes an uptick in the cost of repairs, labour shortages and a range of other expenses. 

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Compare the Market, said: “Young drivers will be concerned that the cost of their car insurance is accelerating. The cost-of-living crisis and higher insurance premiums mean that many young drivers could face a struggle to stay on the road.”

She added: “For young drivers looking to save money, it is a good idea to shop around for car insurance and compare policies to see if there is a better deal available.”

Last week, MPs faced a grilling from the Treasury Select Committee, with MPs questioning insurance bosses on whether they are “profiteering” off rising costs.

Yesterday, a new report from consultancy Oxbow Partners forecast that the cost of premiums would rise 14 per cent next year and not flatten out until 2025.

Confused.com and Willis Towers Watson’s recent index revealed that quoted motor insurance costs were increasing at the quickest rate in over a decade.

The Association of British Insurers refuted allegations that insurance groups were profiteering when contacted by City A.M. 

According to ABI data, the current average premium rose by 16 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and currently sits at its highest level since 2019.

The association said that insurers were “doing all they can to keep motor insurance as competitively priced as possible.”

