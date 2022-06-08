Yellen: It Is “Virtually Impossible” To Avoid Oil Market Shocks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 122.6 +3.19 +2.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 124.1 +3.48 +2.89%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.675 -0.618 -6.65%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 4.324 +0.004 +0.09%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 4.218 +0.060 +1.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.4 +1.08 +0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.2 +0.31 +0.26%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 113.1 -0.26 -0.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.218 +0.060 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 115.6 +0.07 +0.06%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.1 +0.21 +0.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 116.2 +0.46 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 191 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 125.6 +0.50 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 126.4 +1.08 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.4 +1.08 +0.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 124.1 +1.85 +1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.2 +0.31 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 96.91 +1.30 +1.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 105.3 +0.91 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 121.6 +0.91 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 119.8 +0.91 +0.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 117.7 +0.91 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 114.9 +0.91 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 114.9 +0.91 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 117.0 +0.91 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 120.5 +0.91 +0.76%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 115.2 +0.91 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 116.0 +0.75 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 109.8 +0.75 +0.69%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 123.5 -0.08 -0.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 113.4 +0.54 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 117.3 +0.54 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 117.3 +0.54 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 116.0 +0.75 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 122.9 +0.91 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 41 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 2 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 2 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 19 hours ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 4 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

Not Even $100 Oil Can Rescue Colombia's Ailing Oil Industry

Not Even $100 Oil Can Rescue Colombia's Ailing Oil Industry

Colombia’s oil industry has been…

How Russia Has Remained One Step Ahead Of Western Sanctions

How Russia Has Remained One Step Ahead Of Western Sanctions

The West has piled on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Yellen: It Is “Virtually Impossible” To Avoid Oil Market Shocks

By RFE/RL staff - Jun 08, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

The United States is involved in "extremely active" discussions with European countries aimed at finding more ways to limit Russian oil revenues, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

U.S. officials aim to keep Russian oil flowing into the global market to hold down prices and avoid a spike that could cause a worldwide recession, Yellen said. "But absolutely the objective is to limit the revenue going to Russia," she told a Senate committee on June 7.

There are different ways to accomplish that, including a possible move by purchasers of the oil to band together and cap the prices they pay to Moscow, she said.

The United States last week applaud the European Union’s decision to scale back Russian oil imports by more than two-thirds. The decision was part of a sixth package of sanctions implemented by the EU against Russia over its war against Ukraine.

EU officials believe the bloc's move will force down the price Moscow can ask for its crude and reduce the amount of crude Moscow will sell abroad.

In her testimony to the Senate Finance Committee, Yellen said U.S. oil producers failed to anticipate higher demand and an increase in prices as the COVID-19 pandemic eases, but they now have incentives to increase production.

She added that it is "virtually impossible" for the United States to insulate itself from oil market shocks such as those caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, so it is important to shift toward renewable energy sources.

The U.S. treasury secretary also said the United States faces "unacceptable levels of inflation" and “headwinds” associated with disruptions caused by the pandemic’s effect on supply chains “and the effects of supply side disturbances to oil and food markets resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine."

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Windfall Taxes On Energy Company Profits Won’t Be Lifted Anytime Soon

Next Post

Record UK Gasoline Prices See Biggest Daily Surge In 17 Years

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday
Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia

Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches
Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown

Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown
Asian Gasoline Exports To U.S. Soar

Asian Gasoline Exports To U.S. Soar


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300

 Alt text

Six Years Late And 250% Over Budget: Georgia’s Newest Nuclear Plant
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com