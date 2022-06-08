Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

Upward Pressure On Oil Prices Is Only Going To Increase

Upward Pressure On Oil Prices Is Only Going To Increase

There was a drop in…

Study Reveals Alarming Lack Of Climate Change Research In Central Asia

Study Reveals Alarming Lack Of Climate Change Research In Central Asia

Central Asia, one of the…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Record UK Gasoline Prices See Biggest Daily Surge In 17 Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 08, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT

UK gasoline prices continue to set records, with the daily price jump between Monday and Tuesday at its highest in 17 years, RAC, the UK’s longest-serving motoring organization, says.

“The average price of petrol endured its biggest daily jump in 17 years by going more than 2p (2.23p) a litre on Tuesday (7 June), taking it to nearly 181p a litre (180.73p),” RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said as carried by Auto Express.

Gasoline prices were at a record high of $2.27 (£1.81) per liter, or around $8.60 per U.S. gallon, on Tuesday, according to data from RAC Fuel Watch, which expects prices to continue rising in the near term. 

“These are unprecedented times in terms of the accelerating cost of forecourt fuel. Sadly, it seems we are still some way from the peak,” RAC’s Williams said.

A full tank of gasoline for a typical family car has now jumped to $125 (£99.40), up from $120 (£95.16) at the start of last week. The £100 per full tank mark could be reached as soon as on Thursday, analysts say.   

“With analysts predicting that oil will average $135 a barrel for the rest of this year drivers need to brace themselves for average fuel prices rocketing to £2 a litre which would mean a fill-up would rise to an unbelievable £110,” RAC said earlier this week.

The new record highs in gasoline prices add to the cost-of-living crisis in the UK where energy bills are set to surge this autumn.

Gasoline prices are soaring in the United States, too. The average gasoline price in America was $4.955 a gallon on June 8, up by a massive $0.30 jump in one week.

Gasoline prices set a new record for the 10th straight day and Americans are now spending over $700 million more per day on gasoline versus a year ago, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for fuel-savings app GasBuddy, said on Wednesday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

