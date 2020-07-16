World Biggest Oil Majors Set Collective Goal To Cut Carbon Emissions

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 49 mins 40.75 -0.45 -1.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 43.37 -0.42 -0.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 47 mins 1.723 -0.055 -3.09%
Graph down Mars US 28 mins 41.85 -0.25 -0.59%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.12 +1.10 +2.56%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 42.60 +0.40 +0.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.00 +0.90 +2.14%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.00 +0.90 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.09 +0.94 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 47 mins 1.723 -0.055 -3.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.12 +1.33 +3.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.29 +1.32 +3.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.16 +0.44 +1.03%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.41 +0.81 +1.74%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.46 +0.48 +1.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.73 +0.23 +0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.12 +1.10 +2.56%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 hours 29.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 34.40 +1.26 +3.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 40.40 +1.11 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 41.80 +1.11 +2.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 37.90 +1.06 +2.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.15 +0.86 +2.37%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.15 +0.86 +2.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 38.90 +1.61 +4.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 40.15 +1.66 +4.31%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.15 +0.86 +2.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.00 +0.90 +2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 37.25 -0.50 -1.32%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 31.00 -0.50 -1.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.88 +0.61 +1.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 34.70 -0.45 -1.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.65 -0.45 -1.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.65 -0.45 -1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 37.25 -0.50 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.50 +1.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.84 +0.91 +2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 28 mins COVID is real now
  • 6 mins The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 18 hours The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)
  • 2 hours Biden, Gates, Musk and Other V.I.P. Twitter Users Hacked In Bitcoin Scam
  • 2 days Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 1 day Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 19 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 20 hours The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 1 day Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 2 days Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 4 hours Is Biden the poster child for White Privilege ? DNC needs to replace him now before it's too late.
  • 2 days There Has Been No Trump Manufacturing Boom Even Before Covid

Breaking News:

Shell CEO: Don’t Expect V-Shaped Oil Demand Recovery

Is This The Best Way To Produce Cheap Hydrogen?

Is This The Best Way To Produce Cheap Hydrogen?

As the hype around hydrogen…

The Robinhood Phenomenon Is Fueling An Electric Vehicle Boom

The Robinhood Phenomenon Is Fueling An Electric Vehicle Boom

Electric Vehicle stocks are soaring…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

World Biggest Oil Majors Set Collective Goal To Cut Carbon Emissions

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 16, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Some of the biggest oil companies in the world set their first joint target to cut their collective carbon emissions from upstream operations in a move that saw Saudi Aramco and ExxonMobil joining European majors in pledging reduced carbon intensity.  

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), a CEO-led voluntary alliance of some of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies, said on Thursday that it would aim to reduce the collective average carbon intensity of member companies’ aggregated upstream oil and gas operations to between 20 kg and 21 kg carbon dioxide equivalent per barrel of oil equivalent (CO2e/boe) by 2025, from a collective baseline of 23 kg CO2e/boe in 2017.

The initiative’s members include BP, Chevron, CNPC, Eni, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Occidental, Petrobras, Repsol, Saudi Aramco, Shell, and Total.

“Together we are increasing the speed, scale, and impact of our actions to address climate change, as the world aims for net zero emissions as early as possible,” the CEOs of the OGCI member companies said in a joint statement.

Some of the companies, especially the European majors, have individual company targets to cut emissions, and some of them have even pledged to become net-zero energy companies by 2050. 

U.S supermajors Exxon and Chevron, however, do not have any targets yet to reduce emissions. Exxon, in particular, has been criticized for it’s lack of targets and for failing to take climate change into account in its accounting practices and commodity price assumptions.

Environmental think-tank Carbon Tracker commented on the joint carbon intensity target that “Having some targets to reduce carbon pollution is better than none.”

“But the industry can never consider itself ‘aligned’ with the Paris goals when business plans assume steady investment in fossil fuel production on a planet with absolute limits. This target is based on intensity, so it allows increases in emissions overall, and a group average may let poor performers off the hook,” said Andrew Grant, Head of Oil, Gas & Mining at Carbon Tracker.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Threatens New Sanctions On Russian Gas Projects: ‘Get Out Now’

Next Post

Canadian Crude Production Falls To 2016 Lows

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year


Most Commented

Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com