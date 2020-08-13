Woodside Petroleum On The Lookout For Bargains

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 42.38 -0.29 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 45.09 -0.34 -0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.192 +0.040 +1.86%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 43.92 +1.11 +2.59%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.08 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Urals 2 days 44.05 +0.20 +0.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.79 +0.18 +0.40%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.57 +0.79 +1.99%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.192 +0.040 +1.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.55 -0.41 -0.93%
Graph down Murban 2 days 43.89 -0.46 -1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.47 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.99 +0.85 +1.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.75 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.79 +0.18 +0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.79 +0.18 +0.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.59 +0.12 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.08 -0.13 -0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 29.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.37 +1.06 +3.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 41.67 +1.06 +2.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 43.07 +1.06 +2.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 38.42 +1.06 +2.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 37.67 +1.06 +2.90%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 37.67 +1.06 +2.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 39.02 +1.06 +2.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.82 +1.06 +2.73%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.67 +1.06 +2.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.00 +0.75 +1.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 32.75 +0.75 +2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 42.99 -0.47 -1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 37.35 +1.06 +2.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 41.30 +1.06 +2.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 41.30 +1.06 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.00 +0.75 +1.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.00 +1.25 +3.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.41 +1.06 +2.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 4 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 7 minutes Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 19 hours China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 1 hour Joe Biden the "Archie Bunker" of the left selects Kamala Harris for VP . . . . . . Does she help the campaign ?
  • 6 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 1 day Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 12 hours COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 4 days Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 2 hours Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??
  • 2 days US will pay for companies to bring supply chains home from China: Kudlow - COVID-19 has highlighted the problem of relying too heavily on one country for production
  • 11 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 days Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 4 days China's impending economic meltdown
  • 3 days Liquid Air Battery
  • 3 days What the heroin industry can teach us about solar power (BBC)

Breaking News:

Tellurian Scraps Two LNG Pipelines To Cut Costs

A Worrying Sign For Two Major Oil Hotspots

A Worrying Sign For Two Major Oil Hotspots

Two of the world's most…

Aramco May Have To Cut Costs To Pay Out Big Dividend

Aramco May Have To Cut Costs To Pay Out Big Dividend

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Woodside Petroleum On The Lookout For Bargains

By Irina Slav - Aug 13, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Australia’s Woodside Petroleum is looking for acquisition opportunities despite plunging into a loss during the first half of the year.

“We’re clearly scanning the landscape very closely looking for opportunities,” the company’s chief executive Peter Coleman told the audience at Woodside’s first-half conference call.

Bargain-hunting is normal for the trough phase of the oil-industry cycle. However, this is not a typical trough, and willing buyers are few and far between, as there are way too much uncertainty and way too much debt in the industry for a regular bargain hunt.

Indeed, Woodside is being cautious with its acquisition targets. According to its CEO, the company will focus on assets that do not require heavy capital investment since it already has such assets that are waiting for better oil price levels to be developed.

Yet the company believes that the worst is behind the industry, which could open up acquisition opportunities. Among them are the purchase of Chevron’s stake in the North West Shelf LNG project and the acquisition of Cairn Energy’s 40 percent in an offshore area in Senegal.

“I would rate the external conditions created this year by the COVID-19 pandemic and oversupply in global oil and gas markets as the most difficult I’ve seen in nearly four decades in the industry,” Coleman said on the conference call, echoing the dominant sentiment in the industry.

Earlier this year, EY said in a report that it expected the current crisis to reshape the M&A strategy of oil and gas companies. It noted the low asset prices that could lure buyers but also pointed out that a low price may not be enough to spur a wave of consolidation in the sector as bargain hunters wanted to make sure the assets they bought would be resilient enough for the purchase to make sense.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Canada Has To Cut Oil Production Emissions To Attract Investors

Next Post

Shell Looks To Snap Up $9 Billion India Petchem Stake

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 


Most Commented

Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com