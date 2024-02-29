Wood Mac Shaves 1 Million BPD off Global Oil Demand Forecast

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.94 -0.60 -0.76%
Graph down Brent Crude 50 mins 83.62 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.26 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.859 -0.026 -1.38%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.310 +0.039 +1.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +1.19 +1.47%
Chart Mars US 118 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.310 +0.039 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.11 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.40 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.75 -0.65 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 822 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.23 -0.31 -0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.67 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +1.19 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 275 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 59.79 -0.33 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.69 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 78.94 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 71.54 -0.33 -0.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 68.54 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 75.79 -0.33 -0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.77 +0.96 +1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.42 +0.96 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.17 +1.29 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 4 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 10 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 2 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 2 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 day Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 13 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Wood Mac Shaves 1 Million BPD off Global Oil Demand Forecast

Oil Workers Fired As Strike Rages On in Kazakhstan

Oil Workers Fired As Strike Rages On in Kazakhstan

An oil services company in…

Cruise Looks To Relaunch Robotaxi in Texas After San Francisco Controversy

Cruise Looks To Relaunch Robotaxi in Texas After San Francisco Controversy

General Motors Co.'s Cruise autonomous…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Wood Mac Shaves 1 Million BPD off Global Oil Demand Forecast

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 29, 2024, 1:30 PM CST

Wood Mackenzie has revised its global oil demand forecast downward by 1 million barrels per day to 1.9 million bpd for 2024, with the biggest increases in demand coming from China and India. Citing a Wood Mac briefing during an Energy Institute conference in London, Reuters reported on Thursday that Wood Mac’s VP of oils research, Alan Gelder, was largely in line with OPEC own estimates for this year. 

In January, Wood Mac said it expected global oil demand growth to continue to set records this year, up nearly 2 million bpd compared to 2023, with China expected to account for 25% of that growth. At that time, Wood Mac said it expected total global oil demand to average 103.5 million bpd for 2024, with much of that growth coming in the second half of the year. OPEC is expecting demand growth of 2.25 million bpd. The International Energy Agency (IEA) is expected growth of only 1.22 million bpd, with a peak by 2030. 

On Wednesday, Vitol Group, the largest independent trader in the world, told the same London energy conference that oil demand “had a good few number of years still to climb … before it plateaus” because the energy transition is proceeding at a slower pace than initially anticipated. 

Oil prices were holding steady on Thursday, with supply trumping geopolitical risk in the Middle East as January inflation data for the United States suggested that there was still room for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June. The U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (excluding energy and food) price index rose 0.3% in January, while the core inflation (including energy and food) rose 0.4%. The numbers potentially signal an end to cooling prices, which in turn could prompt the Fed to cut interest rates quicker. 

On Thursday at 11:48 a.m. ET, Brent crude was inching up a slight 0.06%, trading at $83.73, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 0.47%, trading at $78.91. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Crescent Point Energy Lifts Base Dividend as It Turns Profit for Q4

Next Post

Crescent Point Energy Lifts Base Dividend as It Turns Profit for Q4

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com