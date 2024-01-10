Wind Power Outshines Natural Gas in UK's Power Mix

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 71.37 -0.87 -1.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 76.76 -0.83 -1.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.31 -0.54 -0.69%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 3.039 -0.151 -4.73%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.067 -0.010 -0.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 68 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.067 -0.010 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.06 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.94 +2.07 +2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 772 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.26 +2.53 +3.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.27 +2.33 +3.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 225 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.64 +1.47 +2.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.39 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 72.64 +1.47 +2.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 62.49 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 58.74 +1.47 +2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 58.74 +1.47 +2.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 61.49 +1.47 +2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 61.24 +1.47 +2.46%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 58.99 +1.47 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.47 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.02 +1.47 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies Ups Stake in Namibia Oil As Discoveries Line Up

Mining Sector Success Hinges on China's Stimulus Decision

Mining Sector Success Hinges on China's Stimulus Decision

The performance of Europe's mining…

Canada's Oil Sands Set for Expansion as Pipeline Nears Completion

Canada's Oil Sands Set for Expansion as Pipeline Nears Completion

Canada's oil industry, particularly in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Wind Power Outshines Natural Gas in UK's Power Mix

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 10, 2024, 9:30 AM CST

Wind power generated as much as 41.2% of Britain’s electricity in December, its highest monthly share ever, thanks to milder and windy weather, data from the UK’s National Grid ESO showed

In December, wind was the UK’s largest source of generation, accounting for 41.2% of electricity, followed by natural gas with a share of 25.8% of power generation—its lowest level since March 2020, when the system operator began publishing the monthly electricity statistics.   

The UK ended 2023 with the greenest month of the year and a new wind record set on December 21. Britain achieved a new maximum wind record of 21.8 gigawatts (GW) of electricity on December 21 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Wind accounted for 56% of Great Britain’s electricity generation during this period.  

In addition, high levels of wind throughout December helped 60% of electricity last month to come from zero-carbon sources, peaking at 87% on December 28 at 2 p.m. December was the greenest month of the year with electricity being generated at an average of 122 grams of CO2 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). 

Coal accounted for 1.2% of Britain’s power generation last month, compared to a 5.2% share during the same month five years ago, National Grid ESO said.

For the full-year 2023, gas accounted for 32% of UK’s electricity, followed by wind with a share of 29.4%, and nuclear with 14.2%, National Grid said in its 2023 electricity review.

Britain has now installed more wind capacity than any other type of power source, with wind power capacity overtaking combined-cycle gas power stations for the first time and ending more than a century of fossil fuels dominating the electricity system, a report prepared for power group Drax showed in September.    

So far this month, gas has generated more electricity than wind, due to the cold snap with lower wind speeds that has gripped northwestern Europe. On Monday, January 8, gas generated 46.7% of British electricity, more than wind 28.1% and nuclear 9.5%, per data from National Grid ESO. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

American Gasoline Finds New Market in Australia

Next Post

American Gasoline Finds New Market in Australia

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Big Cold Weather Pattern Change Forecasted For Eastern US

"Big Cold Weather Pattern Change" Forecasted For Eastern US
U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

China’s EV Sector Will Become Self-Sufficient By 2060

 Alt text

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Forecast Series Of Cuts In 2024

 Alt text

BRICS in the Land of Energy Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com