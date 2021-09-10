Will Private Equity Revive Venezuela's Troubled Oil Sector?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 69.72 +1.58 +2.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 72.92 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 4.938 -0.093 -1.85%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 2.146 +0.032 +1.53%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.154 +0.054 +2.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.33 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%
Chart Mars US 41 mins 69.82 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.154 +0.054 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.50 +0.76 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.40 +0.96 +1.36%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 67.65 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.73 -0.64 -0.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.36 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.33 +0.25 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.33 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 11 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 56.24 -1.16 -2.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 67.14 -1.16 -1.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 68.54 -1.16 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 64.94 -0.96 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 64.79 -1.01 -1.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 66.74 -0.96 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 63.64 -1.06 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 72.17 +0.71 +0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.67 +1.58 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -1.00 -1.68%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.74 +0.95 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 15 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 24 hours Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 5 days https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 2 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 5 days Future of oil and gas Industries
  • 5 days Anything to charge your Tesla..

Breaking News:

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

Commodities Control The Market In 2021

Commodities Control The Market In 2021

In what has been a…

An Extremely Low-Tech Solution To Our Energy Storage Problem

An Extremely Low-Tech Solution To Our Energy Storage Problem

One of the newest potential…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Will Private Equity Revive Venezuela's Troubled Oil Sector?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 10, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Venezuela-based private equity firm Sucre Energy Group expects reforms aimed at attracting foreign investment to Venezuela’s capital-starved oil and gas industry to make the local energy market work for companies that have bet on the country holding the world’s largest oil reserves.

Last month, Sucre Energy bought the 70-percent stake of Japan’s Inpex in Gas Guarico, a natural gas joint venture with Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA.

“We have the belief that the state is going to put in place the public policy required for this market to work,” Nicolas Faillace, a director at Sucre, told Reuters in an interview published on Friday.

“That will give the proper incentive for the payments to happen,” the manager told Reuters.

Nicolas Maduro has signaled that Venezuela is working on legislation aimed at attracting more foreign capital, after major international oil firms abandoned Venezuelan operations due to the U.S. sanctions and PDVSA’s dire financial situation, which prevents it from paying joint venture partners and contractors.

Earlier this month, reports suggested that China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) was preparing to return to Venezuela after the Maduro government finalizes the legislation. 

Venezuela’s oil industry has crumbled in recent years due to the domestic crisis and the American sanctions. The U.S. ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Maduro’s sources of income—oil being the primary such source—began to cripple Venezuelan oil exports in early 2019. At the same time, the lack of investment in the oil industry, years of mismanagement and corruption, and the hyperinflation in Venezuela compounded the problems for the oil sector in the country sitting atop the world’s largest crude oil reserves. The pandemic further crippled economic activity in the South American country. 

Despite the sanctions and despite the severe crisis which became even more severe with the pandemic and plunge in oil prices last year, Venezuela claims it can quadruple its crude oil production and put an end to the incessant lines at all gas stations in the country.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gazprom Completes Construction Of Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

Next Post

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting
Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL

Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL
Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit

Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

 Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Iran’s Huge Caspian Gas Find Is A Geopolitical Gamechanger
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com