Why Middle East Supertanker Rates Just Soared By Double Digits

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.01 -0.40 -0.71%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.11 -0.63 -1.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.398 -0.045 -1.84%
Mars US 22 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.35 +0.04 +0.06%
Urals 2 days 56.45 -2.40 -4.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.38 +0.14 +0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.38 +0.14 +0.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.15 -1.44 -2.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.398 -0.045 -1.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.29 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 2 days 64.03 +0.18 +0.28%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.46 -0.32 -0.60%
Basra Light 2 days 65.52 +0.60 +0.92%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.34 -0.25 -0.40%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Girassol 2 days 63.41 -0.40 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.35 +0.04 +0.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.46 -0.55 -1.31%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 43.91 -0.08 -0.18%
Canadian Condensate 38 days 50.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Premium Synthetic 28 days 56.81 -0.08 -0.14%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.76 -0.08 -0.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 50.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.16 -0.08 -0.14%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.38 +0.14 +0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 46.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 15 days 63.87 -0.37 -0.58%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.36 -0.08 -0.16%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.31 -0.08 -0.15%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.31 -0.08 -0.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.02 +0.08 +0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes USA - Iran war
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 10 minutes Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 14 minutes Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 33 mins Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 2 hours If Iran going to start war in Mideast hope they finish before Qatar World Cup 2022.
  • 2 hours The boy who cried wolf / the leader who cried Aramco IPO.
  • 8 hours The Coup Has Begun – The Empire Strikes Back
  • 36 mins Someone Explain to Me What's Going On
  • 5 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 18 hours "Impeachment Without Conviction" - 5 Scenarios For Trump
  • 2 hours Oil Declines as Saudi Arabia Restores Capacity Ahead of Schedule
  • 6 hours Trading Strategy
  • 38 mins Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 17 hours WTI price required for profitable operation?
  • 21 hours Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 15 hours Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project

Breaking News:

India Approves Saudi Aramco-Sabic Mega Deal

The Beginning Of The End For Libya’s Civil War?

The Beginning Of The End For Libya’s Civil War?

It seems the UAE has…

Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

Saudi Arabia has often manipulated…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Why Middle East Supertanker Rates Just Soared By Double Digits

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 27, 2019, 11:30 AM CDT Oil tanker

The cost of chartering supertankers to carry crude oil from the Middle East to Asia soared by double digits overnight on Friday as oil traders and shippers scramble to understand the extent and impact of the U.S. sanctions on several Chinese tanker owners for shipping Iranian oil, including units of Cosco, the owner of 7.5 percent of the global supertanker fleet.

Oil traders around the world began scrambling on Thursday to avoid being involved in the latest U.S. sanctions regarding Iranian oil after the United States imposed on Wednesday sanctions on a number of Chinese tanker owning firms and executives for transporting Iranian oil in violation of the U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

“We are imposing sanctions on certain Chinese firms for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the transport of oil from Iran, including knowledge of sanctionable conduct, contrary to U.S. sanctions,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, while the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) published a list of companies, including units of Cosco, which are now sanctioned for knowingly dealing with Iranian oil.

“We will take action on any sanctionable Iranian oil transaction,” Secretary Pompeo said on Twitter in a pledge that the U.S. would continue to track down and sanction anyone importing and dealing with oil coming from Iran.

The U.S. sanctions threw the oil shipping and trading markets into chaos and sent charter rates soaring, industry and shipping sources told Reuters.

The charter rates for supertankers, the so-called very large crude carriers (VLCCs), from the Middle East to north Asia for October soared by almost 19 percent overnight, according to the sources.

The rates for a Middle East-India’s west coast route surged by 28 percent, industry sources told Reuters.

Overall, the global oil shipping market is holding off from booking China-owned supertankers, and shippers and traders are checking with legal teams how to proceed and how to avoid being inadvertently dragged into dealing with a sanctioned tanker or tanker owning firm, analysts and shipbrokers tell Reuters.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

PDVSA Considers Using Bitcoin To Pay Suppliers

Next Post

IEA Might Revise Down Oil Demand Growth Forecasts, Again

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market
Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Busting The Myth Of The World’s Hottest Electric Car Market
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com