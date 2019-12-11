Who Will Fund This $157 Billion Mega Oil Project?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.92 +0.16 +0.27%
Brent Crude 46 mins 63.72 -0.62 -0.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.262 +0.019 +0.85%
Mars US 2 hours 59.06 +0.02 +0.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.66 +0.09 +0.14%
Urals 18 hours 54.95 -5.20 -8.65%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.82 +0.23 +0.37%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.82 +0.23 +0.37%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.56 -1.13 -1.72%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.33 +0.12 +0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.262 +0.019 +0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 64.02 -0.03 -0.05%
Murban 18 hours 66.35 -0.25 -0.38%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 55.24 -1.02 -1.81%
Basra Light 18 hours 68.36 -0.94 -1.36%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 65.93 -0.62 -0.93%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.56 -1.13 -1.72%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.56 -1.13 -1.72%
Girassol 18 hours 65.72 -1.04 -1.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.66 +0.09 +0.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 38.64 -0.48 -1.23%
Canadian Condensate 113 days 53.24 +0.22 +0.41%
Premium Synthetic 103 days 59.64 +0.22 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 52.74 +0.07 +0.13%
Peace Sour 23 hours 50.24 -0.28 -0.55%
Peace Sour 23 hours 50.24 -0.28 -0.55%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 52.49 -0.28 -0.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 57.39 -0.63 -1.09%
Central Alberta 23 hours 50.64 -0.08 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.82 +0.23 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 55.25 -0.50 -0.90%
Giddings 18 hours 49.00 -0.50 -1.01%
ANS West Coast 90 days 66.60 +0.38 +0.57%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 52.71 -0.48 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.66 -0.48 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.66 -0.48 -0.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 55.25 -0.50 -0.90%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 +0.25 +0.51%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.47 +0.22 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 7 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 16 minutes Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 6 mins americavchina.com
  • 1 hour Greta named Time Magazine "Person of the Year"
  • 27 mins DUMB IT DOWN-IMPEACHMENT
  • 21 hours Democrats through impeachment process helped Trump go out of China deal conundrum. Now Trump can safely postpone deal till after November 2020 elections
  • 9 mins POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 2 hours Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 43 mins WTO is effectively neutered. Trump *already* won the trade war against China and WTO is helpless to intervene
  • 1 day Iraq war and Possible Lies
  • 11 hours Winter Storms Hitting Continental US

Breaking News:

Japan Looks To Strengthen Oil Reserves Strategy

These Secretive Oil Companies Control $3 Trillion In Wealth

These Secretive Oil Companies Control $3 Trillion In Wealth

They control the vast majority…

Aramco Looks To Build An LNG Fleet

Aramco Looks To Build An LNG Fleet

Aramco’s shipping division has expressed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Who Will Fund This $157 Billion Mega Oil Project?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 11, 2019, 10:30 AM CST Arctic Oil

The head of Russia’s largest oil firm, Rosneft, has pitched a massive Arctic oil project to Japanese companies in Tokyo, looking for foreign investment into the project estimated to cost as much as US$157 billion, Reuters reported on Wednesday, quoting three sources familiar with the meetings.

Rosneft’s chief executive Igor Sechin has met with representatives from Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsui & Co, Itochu Corporation, Inpex Corporation, Japan Petroleum Exploration (JAPEX), and Marubeni, to seek Japanese funding for the Vostok oil project, according to Reuters’s sources.  

Two of those sources told Reuters that the Russian oil giant would seek Japanese investors to finance between 10 percent and 40 percent of the project, which Rosneft plans in a joint venture with Independent Petroleum Company (IPC).

In October, Russia’s deputy energy minister Pavel Sorokin said that the Vostok oil project - which would include not only field development but also pipelines, roads, and port infrastructure - is set to cost US$157 billion (10 trillion Russian rubles).  

Rosneft’s Sechin met with Japanese energy companies at a forum in September, at which he highlighted the strategic importance of the Vostok oil project for Russia.

“Now the Russian Government is working on a scope of tax incentives for the implementation of the country’s most important region’s potential”, Sechin said, referring to tax benefits for Russia’s Arctic oil developments.

Related: Canada's Oil Crisis Isn't As Bad As It Seems

Rosneft will be also looking to other investors in the east, including China and India, to partly fund the giant project, one of Reuters' sources said.

During a visit to India in September, Sechin discussed the Vostok project, among other things, with Rosneft saying that “Both parties reiterated their interest in a potential participation of the Indian partners in the Vostok oil project.” 

Russian oil firms, and Rosneft in particular, are under U.S. sanctions that ban collaboration with Russian companies on Russian deepwater, Arctic offshore, or shale projects with Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, Lukoil, Surgutneftegas, and Rosneft. These are the largest energy firms in Russia and they don’t have access to capital at western banks to develop such projects.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Is The $2 Trillion Aramco Target Still Possible?

Next Post

Giant Oil Trader Sets Record Year In 2019

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build
Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

 World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

 Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Most Commented

Alt text

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

 Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

The EIA Is Grossly Overestimating U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com