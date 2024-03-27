Western Sanctions Delay Payments for Russia’s Oil Exports

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.23 -0.39 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.81 -0.44 -0.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.60 -0.48 -0.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.722 -0.066 -3.69%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.689 -0.012 -0.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.21 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.21 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.42 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.92 +0.49 +0.57%
Chart Mars US 145 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.689 -0.012 -0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.77 +0.84 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.59 +0.92 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 82.33 -0.37 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 848 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.85 -0.36 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.42 -0.10 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.42 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.15 -0.22 -0.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.92 +0.49 +0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 301 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 66.87 -0.33 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 83.77 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.02 -0.33 -0.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 76.62 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 74.37 -0.33 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 74.37 -0.33 -0.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 73.87 -0.33 -0.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 82.62 -0.33 -0.40%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 74.27 -0.33 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.21 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.10 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.85 -0.33 -0.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 86.10 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 76.95 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 78.10 -0.33 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.10 -0.33 -0.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 71.75 -0.50 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.65 +1.02 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

PetroChina Aims to Power All Its Output With Clean Energy by 2033

Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon

Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon

U.S. oil prices surpass $80…

EU Proposes Using Profits from Seized Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

EU Proposes Using Profits from Seized Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

The European Union is considering…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Western Sanctions Delay Payments for Russia’s Oil Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 27, 2024, 8:00 AM CDT

Russia is seeing months of delays in payments for its oil exports as banks in its major trader partners, including China, the UAE, and Turkey, are now scrutinizing transactions wary of the tighter U.S. sanctions, numerous unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.

Russian oil firms are struggling to collect the payments for their exports on time, which in turn delays payments to the Russian budget for use in the war in Ukraine.

Even as China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates have continued to buy Russian crude and fuels, banks in those countries are stepping up compliance checks for fear of secondary U.S. sanctions.

Banks are now demanding written guarantees that no sanctioned persons or entities are involved in the deals, according to Reuters’s sources.

Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the United States and the EU continue to exert “unprecedented pressure” on China to reject trade payments from Russia.

Several Chinese banks have halted processing payments in Chinese yuan from Russia, Russian newspaper Izvestia reported on Thursday, citing market sources. Ping An Bank and Bank of Ningbo have stopped payment processing, while other banks, including DBS Bank, Great Wall West China Bank, and China Zheshang Bank, have imposed some restrictions on payment operations from Russia, according to Izvestia’s sources.

In Turkey, Global Terminal Services (GTS), which operates the mid-sized Dortyol terminal on the Mediterranean, has decided to stop accepting Russia-origin volumes to avoid possible connections to Russian oil.

Trade between Russia and Turkey has suffered a setback since late December with some payments for imported Russian oil cargoes delayed, as banks are boosting compliance checks following a U.S. threat to sanction financial institutions for facilitating business with Russia.

Payments are pressured by sanctions, the Bank of Russia governor Elvira Nabiullina admitted last week.

“Due to sanctions, there are certainly difficulties with conducting cross-border payments,” Nabiullina was quoted as saying by Russia’s TASS news agency.    

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ithaca Energy in Exclusive Talks to Buy Eni’s UK Upstream Assets

Next Post

Baltimore Coal Exports Blocked After Bridge Collapse

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com