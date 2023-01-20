Watchdog Proposes Redesigning The Texas Energy Grid

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 22 mins 80.78 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.58 +0.42 +0.49%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.72 +0.46 +0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.170 -0.105 -3.21%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.606 +0.010 +0.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.43 -0.72 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.43 -0.72 -0.87%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 -1.81 -2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.62 +1.32 +1.58%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 77.73 +1.35 +1.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.606 +0.010 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.71 -2.25 -2.71%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.32 -2.36 -2.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.24 -1.59 -1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 416 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.02 -1.55 -1.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 -1.81 -2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 -1.81 -2.06%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.97 -1.78 -2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.62 +1.32 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.58 +0.23 +0.40%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 59.36 +0.81 +1.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 82.76 +0.81 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 81.01 +0.81 +1.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 78.16 +0.81 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 74.86 +0.81 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 74.86 +0.81 +1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 76.16 +0.81 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 85.11 +0.81 +0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 74.46 +0.81 +1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.43 -0.72 -0.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.00 -0.50 -0.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.75 -0.50 -0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.31 -0.70 -0.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.96 -0.70 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.96 -0.70 -0.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.00 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.39 -0.70 -0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 24 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 21 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 21 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Remains China’s Top Oil Supplier Despite Rising Russian Imports

EU Commission Wants To Start Joint Gas Purchases Well Before Summer

EU Commission Wants To Start Joint Gas Purchases "Well Before Summer"

The European Commission is aiming…

Oil Prices Climb Despite Demand Uncertainty

Oil Prices Climb Despite Demand Uncertainty

Oil prices are bouncing back…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Watchdog Proposes Redesigning The Texas Energy Grid

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 20, 2023, 12:50 AM CST

The Texas Public Utility Commission has proposed redesigning the grid in the Lone Star State in a bid to make it more resilient to extreme weather events.

Among the elements of the proposal is a stipulation that electricity retailers pay power generators to stand by in case of an emergency, which, according to the Commission, would encourage the construction of more generation capacity, Reuters has reported.

Another element of the redesign proposal is a requirement for ERCOT, the state’s grid operator, to "develop bridging options to retain existing power plants and build new generation resources until the PCM can be fully implemented."

ADVERTISEMENT

PCM stands for performance credit mechanism, which is at the heart of the PUC’s proposal, which in turn follows the passing of a law for the weatherization of the Texas grid and energy system that followed the so-called Texas Freeze from two years ago.

Texan rulemakers recently had a chance to remember how vulnerable any energy system is. Storm Elliott, which swept through most of the United States during the Christmas holidays last year, strained gas and power supplies, froze wells, and showed once again that utilities vastly underestimated the power demand during the huge storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ERCOT is keeping up with demand, but it looks like ERCOT way underestimated how much power Texans would use in the freeze. They were off by about 10,000 megawatts tonight - enough electricity to power 2 million homes,” the Houston Chronicle reported on December 23. 

So, Texas, which is the only state with no electricity import-export links to other states, does indeed make sure its grid is resilient in the face of storms. Yet not all are on board with the PUC’s proposal.

The PCM is "an unnecessarily complex, capacity-style design that puts the competitive market at risk without guaranteeing the delivery of new dispatchable generation," one of the sponsors of the weatherization law, Senator Charles Schwertner, said as quoted by Reuters this week.

The president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, for his part, said there is a worry that risk will be shifted from power generators to consumers with the PCM.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprie.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Ukraine: Time To Review Russian Oil Price Cap

Next Post

Australia’s Failed Solar Megaproject Is Up for Sale

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com