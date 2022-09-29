Warren Buffett Buys Another Batch Of Occidental Petroleum Shares

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.10 -1.05 -1.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 88.23 -1.09 -1.22%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.35 +3.15 +3.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.020 +0.065 +0.93%
Graph down Gasoline 33 mins 2.533 -0.045 -1.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.02 +2.20 +2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.81 +0.31 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 80.85 +3.20 +4.12%
Chart Gasoline 33 mins 2.533 -0.045 -1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.30 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.62 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.88 +1.35 +1.64%
Graph down Basra Light 303 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 89.94 +2.40 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 89.02 +2.20 +2.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.02 +2.20 +2.53%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.85 +2.38 +2.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.81 +0.31 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.51 +3.11 +5.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 60.90 +3.65 +6.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 84.30 +3.65 +4.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 82.55 +3.65 +4.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 79.70 +3.65 +4.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 76.40 +3.65 +5.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 76.40 +3.65 +5.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 77.70 +3.65 +4.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 86.65 +3.65 +4.40%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 76.00 +3.65 +5.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.25 -2.00 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 67.00 -2.00 -2.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.34 -2.23 -2.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.13 +1.79 +2.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.98 +1.79 +2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.98 +1.79 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.25 -2.00 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 37 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.42 -2.03 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 50 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 1 day Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 7 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 5 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 13 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 10 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Warren Buffett Buys Another Batch Of Occidental Petroleum Shares

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

The risk of a supply…

“Dysfunctional” Futures Market May Lead To Sharp Energy Price Swings

“Dysfunctional” Futures Market May Lead To Sharp Energy Price Swings

High margin requirements have sucked…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Warren Buffett Buys Another Batch Of Occidental Petroleum Shares

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 29, 2022, 2:30 AM CDT

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought another batch of shares in Occidental Petroleum, raising its stake in the company further.

At a total of $352 million, the 5.99 million shares have boosted Berkshire’s stake in Oxy to 20.9 percent, Reuters reported, citing a regulatory filing. The stake is worth some $11.9 billion based on Oxy’s closing price last Friday.

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares in Occidental consistently this year, prompting suggestions it planned to take over the company. In August, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources close to the investment firm, that it did not have plans to take Oxy private even though it had been granted approval to buy up to 50 percent of its stock.

U.S. regulators approved Berkshire Hathaway’s option to purchase up to 50 percent of the common stock in Occidental Petroleum in mid-August. The regulatory filing submitted by FERC at the time showed that Berkshire Hathaway held an 18.72-percent stake in Occidental as of July 22. It had requested approval to purchase up to 50 percent of the common stick in secondary market transactions.  

Berkshire Hathaway funded Oxy’s takeover of Anadarko three years ago, receiving stock purchase warrants to acquire 20 percent or more in Oxy in exchange for its cash injection of $10 billion. Oxy took over Anadarko in a deal worth $55 billion in 2019 in what was one of the biggest merger and acquisition deals in energy over the last few years.

Oxy booked an attributable profit of $3.2 billion for the second quarter of this year, up from $2.1 billion for the first quarter. It also reported the highest quarterly free cash flow in its history, at $4.2 billion, and debt of $4.8 billion, benefiting from the rebound in oil demand and the consequent rally in oil prices.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

What Does Volkswagen Want From Today’s Porsche IPO?

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com