WTI Crude Slides As Inflation Fears Spook Traders

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.54 +0.20 +0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 82.86 +0.22 +0.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.920 +0.040 +0.82%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.449 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph up Gasoline 29 mins 2.300 +0.003 +0.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.64 +0.30 +0.36%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 78.24 -2.66 -3.29%
Chart Gasoline 29 mins 2.300 +0.003 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.63 +1.66 +2.03%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.87 +1.92 +2.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.13 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 82.59 -1.81 -2.14%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.80 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.31 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.64 +0.30 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.68 -3.14 -4.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 63.90 +2.47 +4.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 83.15 +2.22 +2.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 84.55 +2.22 +2.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 79.90 +2.47 +3.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 76.25 +2.22 +3.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 76.25 +2.22 +3.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 79.35 +2.42 +3.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 81.35 +2.67 +3.39%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 76.15 +2.22 +3.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.75 -2.75 -3.42%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.50 -2.75 -3.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 84.68 +0.80 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 75.29 -2.81 -3.60%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.24 -2.81 -3.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.24 -2.81 -3.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.75 -2.75 -3.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.50 +2.25 +3.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.39 +2.22 +2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 2 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 1 day Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 1 day China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 1 day Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 3 days ETHEREUM Cryptocurrency - ETCG Stock based on Ethereum
  • 13 hours Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

WTI Crude Slides As Inflation Fears Spook Traders

Rolls Royce To Develop Mini Nuclear Reactors In The UK

Rolls Royce To Develop Mini Nuclear Reactors In The UK

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc raised $617…

OPEC+ Meeting Ends: Cartel Won't Produce Extra Crude

OPEC+ Meeting Ends: Cartel Won't Produce Extra Crude

The OPEC+ group decided on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

WTI Crude Slides As Inflation Fears Spook Traders

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 10, 2021, 4:31 PM CST

The API inventory report on Tuesday showed a crude oil inventory decrease that sent prices upward. But WTI fell on Wednesday after the EIA reported the opposite on Wednesday—a crude oil inventory increase.

The price dip, triggered by data supplied by the government-run Energy Information Administration, a strong dollar that makes U.S. oil costlier for other nations, and inflation fears, will at least partially alleviate some pressure on the Biden Administration, who on Wednesday said that oil prices were a top issue.

Traders ditched the risky oil assets on Wednesday, fearing central bank actions as prices continue to rise.

WTI crude sank $2.90 per barrel (-3.45%) at 4:00 p.m. EDT to $81.25, while Brent crude fell $2.22 (-2.62%) to $82.56.

The Biden Administration has found itself in hot water over the high crude oil and gasoline prices—the latter which have plagued the American consumer, threatening to diminish support for President Biden. President Biden is still considering other avenues to quash prices, including a release of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and repeated calls on OPEC+ to increase production.

The Administration has even decided to spare the controversial Line 5 pipeline that runs from Canada to Michigan, which has found ardent resistance from Democrats, including Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer who is now largely out on a limb in her resistance as President Biden pulls out all stops to curb high prices.

The U.S. oil industry has claimed that Biden’s anti-U.S. oil industry ways are precisely what is contributing to the high prices. The President has argued that OPEC+ and their refusal to produce more crude oil is what is keeping oil prices high.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Major Crude Importer Japan Concerned With Jump In Oil Prices  

Next Post

Major Crude Importer Japan Concerned With Jump In Oil Prices  

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

 Alt text

Biden Administration Begs OPEC For More Oil

 Alt text

A Global Oil Shortage Is Inevitable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com