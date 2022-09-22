Volkswagen Warns: High Gas Prices Could Impact Car Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.64 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.51 +0.68 +0.76%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.27 +0.84 +0.92%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.199 -0.580 -7.46%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.521 +0.034 +1.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.80 -0.40 -0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 80.89 -0.95 -1.16%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.521 +0.034 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.95 +0.38 +0.41%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.37 -0.39 -0.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.56 -4.37 -4.86%
Graph down Basra Light 297 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.05 -0.45 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.80 -0.40 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.80 -0.40 -0.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.23 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.11 -1.84 -2.97%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 61.69 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 85.09 -1.00 -1.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 83.34 -1.00 -1.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 80.49 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 77.19 -1.00 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 77.19 -1.00 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 78.49 -1.00 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 87.44 -1.00 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 76.79 -1.00 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.25 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.57 -1.51 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Volkswagen Warns: High Gas Prices Could Impact Car Production

Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates

Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates

Oil prices continued to slide…

Are Energy Stocks Still Somehow Cheap?

Are Energy Stocks Still Somehow Cheap?

Energy stocks are outperforming the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Volkswagen Warns: High Gas Prices Could Impact Car Production

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 22, 2022, 2:45 PM CDT

Germany's Volkswagen AG warned on Thursday that global auto production will be at risk in 2023 if Russia fails to resume deliveries of natural gas through Nord Stream 1. 

As long as Germany continues to fill its natural gas storage over the coming 5-6 months, Reuters cited a Volkswagen executive as saying on Thursday, the auto giant will be able to maintain production levels. 

However, the executive warned that by next year, with natural gas prices continuing upwards and supply still at risk over Nord Stream, production will be in question. 

The unnamed Volkswagen executive supported Goldman Sachs’ forecast of natural gas shortages beginning in June 2023 if Gazprom fails to resume flows through Nord Stream 1. 

Reuters also cited Volkswagen executive Michael Heinemann as saying that the auto giant would comply with the German government in reducing its natural gas intake by over 20%. 

On Thursday, front-month Dutch gas futures were trading below $200/MWh, hitting a nearly two-month low. The reduction in prices reflects Europe’s efforts at filling natural gas storage, which are now nearly full. This has served to offset the impact of uncertainty over Russian supplies for the time being. 

Further out, however, uncertainty is leading European companies to move operations to the United States for lower energy prices. According to the Wall Street Journal, European steelmakers are cutting production at home to shift to U.S. expansion, while Tesla is also pressing pause on its battery cell manufacturing plans in Germany. 

Volkswagen executives told Reuters that energy-intensive businesses in Europe would not be able to withstand the high energy prices for an extended period of time, and this could wreak havoc with an already-strained supply chain. 

In the United States, natural gas futures dropped some 4% on Thursday amid record output and a bigger-than-expected storage build reported by the Energy Information Agency (EIA). 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia To Set Higher Oil, Gas Taxes To Plug Budget Deficit

Next Post

Spain-France Natural Gas Pipeline Boosts Capacity By 18%

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com