Venezuela’s Opposition Softens Proposed Oil Reform Bill

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.38 +0.91 +1.67%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.21 +0.98 +1.68%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.195 -0.042 -1.88%
Mars US 12 hours 57.27 -0.26 -0.45%
Opec Basket 3 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
Urals 1 day 56.15 -0.45 -0.80%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.46 -1.74 -2.84%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.46 -1.74 -2.84%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.05 -0.27 -0.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 48.53 -2.33 -4.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.195 -0.042 -1.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 58.28 -1.35 -2.26%
Murban 1 day 59.85 -1.48 -2.41%
Iran Heavy 1 day 51.82 -0.45 -0.86%
Basra Light 1 day 60.65 -0.78 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 1 day 57.57 -0.50 -0.86%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.05 -0.27 -0.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.05 -0.27 -0.46%
Girassol 1 day 60.65 -0.23 -0.38%
Opec Basket 3 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 11 hours 38.57 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 13 hours 42.72 -1.31 -2.98%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 51.97 -0.76 -1.44%
Premium Synthetic 13 hours 54.87 -0.76 -1.37%
Sweet Crude 13 hours 50.62 -0.71 -1.38%
Peace Sour 13 hours 48.97 -0.96 -1.92%
Peace Sour 13 hours 48.97 -0.96 -1.92%
Light Sour Blend 13 hours 49.97 -1.26 -2.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 55.37 -0.76 -1.35%
Central Alberta 13 hours 49.47 -1.76 -3.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.46 -1.74 -2.84%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 51.00 -2.75 -5.12%
Giddings 1 day 44.75 -2.75 -5.79%
ANS West Coast 4 days 60.30 -0.23 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 1 day 48.42 -2.63 -5.15%
Eagle Ford 1 day 52.37 -2.63 -4.78%
Eagle Ford 1 day 52.37 -2.63 -4.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 51.00 -2.75 -5.12%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 -4.50 -9.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.11 -1.87 -2.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 7 minutes Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 11 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 15 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 6 hours Movie Script: Epstein Guards Suspected Of Falsifying Logs
  • 9 hours Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 8 hours In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 2 hours Continental Resource's Hamm (Trump Buddy) wants shale to cut production.Can't compete with peers. Stock will drop in half again.
  • 5 hours Significant: Boeing Delays Delivery Of Ultra-Long-Range Version Of 777X
  • 5 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 22 hours I think I might be wrong about a 2020 shakeout
  • 1 day Kremlin Says WTO's Existence Would Be In Doubt If the U.S., Others Left
  • 1 day China Continued Iran Oil Imports In July In Teeth of U.S. Sanctions
  • 1 day Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 8 hours Why Oil is Falling (including conspiracy theories and other fun stuff)
  • 50 days To be(lieve) or Not To be(lieve): U.S. Treasury Secretary Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Is 90% Done
  • 7 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel

Breaking News:

Venezuela’s Opposition Softens Proposed Oil Reform Bill

Trump Pushes Venezuela To The Brink

Trump Pushes Venezuela To The Brink

The Trump administration has initiated…

Is Argentina’s Shale Boom Safe?

Is Argentina’s Shale Boom Safe?

Argentina’s vulnerable economy has once…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela’s Opposition Softens Proposed Oil Reform Bill

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 16, 2019, 3:00 AM CDT PDVSA

The oil reforms proposed by Venezuela’s opposition party led by Juan Guaido—the president that the United States and other countries have recognized—have been scaled back, according to a draft bill seen by Reuters.

The reforms, which previously marked a drastic shift from the current law, are now more sober, but still will encourage private investments into the country’s oil sector.

The new proposal, according to the draft, would still enable private companies to hold majority stakes in upstream JVs with PDVSA, and they will still be able to export oil from those JVs.

The proposal that seeks to encourage foreign investment in getting its vast oil riches out of the ground and to market is a critical step for Venezuela, who has for years antagonized foreign oil companies by seizing assets and reneging on contracts that dates back to the Hugo Chavez administration.

The scaled-back version does not include a provision for an independent regulation to oversee oil auctions.

The reason for scaling back the otherwise sweeping reforms was to get the bill passed more quickly than what would have been possible with more aggressive changes.

Venezuela’s oil industry has suffered at its own corrupt hands—suffering which is exacerbated with each increase in sanctions against it, levied by the United States in an effort to oust Nicolas Maduro from power. Venezuela’s refineries are essentially producing nothing, and its oil production has fallen to well under 1 million barrels per day. And it’s set to fall even more as the latest round of sanctions call out any company doing business with PDVSA—even foreign ones—lest their US assets be seized. For the foreign oil companies that are still in Venezuela, this means perilous times are ahead. For Venezuela’s oil industry, it could spell doom.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

GE On The “Verge of Insolvency” Claims Whistleblower Report

Next Post

Canadian Hibernia Platform Restarts Production After Oil Spill

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com