Venezuela’s Main Oil Refinery Shuts Down After Blackout

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.94 +0.43 +0.75%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.54 +0.31 +0.48%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.385 -0.033 -1.36%
Mars US 3 days 59.66 +0.17 +0.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.55 +0.12 +0.19%
Urals 4 days 59.95 +0.55 +0.93%
Louisiana Light 7 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 7 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.07 +0.54 +0.84%
Mexican Basket 6 days 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.385 -0.033 -1.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 61.65 -0.11 -0.18%
Murban 4 days 63.35 +0.02 +0.03%
Iran Heavy 4 days 57.61 +0.66 +1.16%
Basra Light 6 days 64.42 +1.09 +1.72%
Saharan Blend 4 days 63.36 +0.71 +1.13%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.07 +0.54 +0.84%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.07 +0.54 +0.84%
Girassol 4 days 65.03 +0.55 +0.85%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.55 +0.12 +0.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.80 +0.41 +1.02%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 45.51 +0.17 +0.37%
Canadian Condensate 21 days 53.16 +0.17 +0.32%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 58.01 +0.17 +0.29%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.26 +0.17 +0.32%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.66 +0.17 +0.33%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.66 +0.17 +0.33%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.86 +0.17 +0.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 58.46 +0.17 +0.29%
Central Alberta 3 days 53.01 +0.17 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 7 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 4 days 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 8 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 4 days 51.46 +0.17 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.41 +0.17 +0.31%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.41 +0.17 +0.31%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.75 +1.25 +2.69%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.39 +0.17 +0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes US Trade Deficit Rises To 5-Month High of $55.5B in May
  • 5 hours LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 2 hours Sound Of Rattling Weapons: Iran's Zarif Calls On UK To Immediately Release Captured Oil Tanker
  • 1 hour Painful Cuts: Deutsche Bank Cuts Mark End To Failed Bid For Global Scale
  • 4 hours British Airways Faces Record $230 million Fine Over Data Theft
  • 22 hours The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint
  • 22 hours OPEC, GEO-POLITICS & OIL SUPPLY & PRICES
  • 23 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 22 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 13 hours Maximizing solar cells on a Prius
  • 34 mins On time, no excuses: France Urges Iran To Reverse Breach Of Nuclear Deal
  • 4 hours China Threatens to Withhold Rare Earth Metals
  • 30 mins Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 22 hours Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 18 hours For all the trump fans out there

Breaking News:

Iran Close To Exceeding 2015 Deal Uranium Enrichment Level

Iran Threatens Seizure Of UK Oil Tankers After Gibraltar Tanker Boarding

Iran Threatens Seizure Of UK Oil Tankers After Gibraltar Tanker Boarding

Iran has called for the…

Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

Gibraltar detained on Thursday a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela’s Main Oil Refinery Shuts Down After Blackout

By Irina Slav - Jul 08, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Paraguana Refinery

Venezuela’s refining complex CRP has been shut down after a blackout that occurred on Sunday, Argus Media reports, citing union officials from the complex as saying the blackout was caused by a “catastrophic failure” in a turbine at the power plant that supplies electricity to CRP.

The complex, also called Paraguana Refining Center, consists of two refineries with a combined processing capacity of 955,000 bpd. As Reuters noted in its report of the accident, the complex, like the rest of Venezuela’s processing facilities, has been operating below capacity for several years because of the same operational problems that have plagued Venezuela’s oil industry.

Reuters also quoted a refinery employee from the complex as saying restarting operations at CRP would be difficult, which would additionally exacerbate Venezuela’s oil woes, which are already pretty grave.

The United States imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry and PDVSA at the end of January to cut off a cash lifeline for Nicolas Maduro and his regime, after Washington recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate interim president of the Latin American country that sits on the world’s largest crude oil reserves.

As a result, production has been falling faster than before and so have exports, especially to the United States. In March, the EIA reported the first week since records began that the U.S. took no Venezuelan crude at all.

Blackouts have also become more frequent since Washington slapped the latest round of sanctions on Venezuela. A string of blackouts pretty much crippled the country in March. The oil industry suffered a particularly severe blow from the blackouts with all four upgraders turning the local extra heavy oil into a form more suitable for exports shutting down.

However, despite the persistent operational problems and the decline in production, Venezuelan oil exports have been on the rise as the South American country struggles to keep its end of the oil-for-cash bargain with China. Last month, daily exports rebounded to 1.1 million bpd because of this deal, with the amount going to China at 656,000 bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Next Post

Oil Tankers Avoid Fujairah In Wake Of Attacks

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

U.S.: Video Proves Iran Was Behind Tanker Attacks
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com