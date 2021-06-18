Venezuela’s Maduro Pleads For Deal With U.S. Administration

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.73 +0.69 +0.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.51 +0.43 +0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.214 -0.039 -1.20%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.095 +0.029 +1.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.166 +0.032 +1.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.77 -1.91 -2.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.29 -0.87 -1.19%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 70.34 -1.26 -1.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.166 +0.032 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.16 -0.71 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.19 -0.51 -0.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.27 -1.94 -2.76%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.83 -1.42 -1.91%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.30 -1.80 -2.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.77 -1.91 -2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.77 -1.91 -2.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.61 -1.93 -2.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.29 -0.87 -1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.73 -0.98 -1.70%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 56.79 -1.86 -3.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 70.04 -1.11 -1.56%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 71.44 -1.11 -1.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 66.49 -1.11 -1.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 64.04 -1.11 -1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 64.04 -1.11 -1.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 66.39 -1.11 -1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 69.29 -1.11 -1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 63.94 -1.11 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 -1.25 -1.82%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.25 -1.25 -2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 73.62 +0.78 +1.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.00 -1.10 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.95 -1.10 -1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.95 -1.10 -1.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.50 -1.25 -1.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 -1.25 -2.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.48 -1.11 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 8 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 4 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 2 days Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land
  • 2 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...

Breaking News:

Venezuela’s Maduro Pleads For Deal With U.S. Administration

Biden, Putin Did Not Discuss Oil Prices Or OPEC+ Deal

Biden, Putin Did Not Discuss Oil Prices Or OPEC+ Deal

The leaders of the United…

Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Evacuate Platforms As Tropical Storm Nears

Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Evacuate Platforms As Tropical Storm Nears

Oil companies operating in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela’s Maduro Pleads For Deal With U.S. Administration

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 18, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro has been waiting for the Biden Administration to negotiate a deal that would bring relief to the U.S. sanctions on the country holding the world’s largest oil reserves, he told Bloomberg Television in an interview.

Venezuela’s oil industry has crumbled in recent years due to the domestic crisis and the American sanctions. The U.S. ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Maduro’s sources of income—oil being the primary such source—began to cripple Venezuelan oil exports in early 2019. At the same time, the lack of investment in the oil industry, years of mismanagement and corruption, and the hyperinflation in Venezuela compounded the problems for the oil sector in the country sitting atop the world’s largest crude oil reserves. The pandemic further crippled economic activity in the South American country. 

Maduro hopes for a deal with the U.S. that could allow foreign capital to flow in the country, including in its oil industry. However, “There hasn’t been a single positive sign,” he told Bloomberg. “None.”

“If Venezuela can’t produce oil and sell it, can’t produce and sell its gold, can’t produce and sell its bauxite, can’t produce iron, etcetera, and can’t earn revenue in the international market, how is it supposed to pay the holders of Venezuelan bonds?” Maduro said.

Last month, Venezuela released from jail the six U.S. executives at Citgo, the U.S. subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-held oil firm PDVSA, and placed them on house arrest in what sources told U.S. media was a goodwill gesture from Maduro’s regime as the Biden Administration is reviewing its policy toward Venezuela. The six U.S. executives at Citgo were initially detained by Maduro’s regime in Venezuela in November 2017, and the ‘Citgo 6’ sat in jail two years after their detention.

In December 2019, Venezuela released the six Citgo executives on house arrest, only to have the intelligence police of Maduro, SEBIN, round them up two months later, just after Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó met with then U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Canada Oil Pipeline Companies Throw Money At Energy Transition

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Is The IEA Report A Tipping Point For Oil Investing?

 Alt text

Rapid Energy Transition Could Doom Oil Exporting Countries

 Alt text

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com