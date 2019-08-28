Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.58 -0.20 -0.36%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.56 -0.37 -0.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.228 +0.006 +0.27%
Mars US 6 hours 56.18 +0.65 +1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.98 -0.20 -0.34%
Urals 24 hours 56.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.29 +1.60 +2.82%
Bonny Light 24 hours 58.99 -0.08 -0.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.09 +0.77 +1.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.228 +0.006 +0.27%
Marine 24 hours 58.91 +0.76 +1.31%
Murban 24 hours 61.03 +1.07 +1.78%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 51.87 -0.07 -0.13%
Basra Light 24 hours 62.11 -0.19 -0.30%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 58.38 +0.13 +0.22%
Bonny Light 24 hours 58.99 -0.08 -0.14%
Girassol 24 hours 60.38 -0.22 -0.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.98 -0.20 -0.34%
Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 42.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 hours 42.93 +1.84 +4.48%
Canadian Condensate 8 days 48.93 +1.29 +2.71%
Premium Synthetic 7 hours 55.33 +1.29 +2.39%
Sweet Crude 7 hours 52.03 +2.24 +4.50%
Peace Sour 7 hours 49.43 +1.29 +2.68%
Light Sour Blend 7 hours 50.43 +1.29 +2.63%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 56.93 +1.29 +2.32%
Central Alberta 7 hours 49.93 +1.29 +2.65%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.29 +1.60 +2.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 52.25 +0.75 +1.46%
Giddings 24 hours 46.00 +0.75 +1.66%
ANS West Coast 3 days 59.91 -0.46 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 24 hours 49.73 +0.85 +1.74%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 53.68 +0.85 +1.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 52.25 +0.75 +1.46%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 +1.25 +2.84%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.31 +1.29 +2.08%
Lebanon’s High Risk Offshore Oil & Gas Boom

Washington Threatens Greece In Tanker Seizure Saga

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Venezuela’s Cash Reserves Shoot Up From PDVSA Despite Sanctions

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 28, 2019, 10:00 PM CDT Nicolas Maduro

PDVSA’s sales to China just netted Venezuela a cool $700 million, increasing its reserves to $8.8 billion, two sources with direct knowledge told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Most of the $700 million was in the form of the Chinese yuan, and comes from back payments made to PDVSA for its crude oil deliveries to China. The payments had been delayed due to the US sanctions on Venezuela and PDVSA, as both parties struggled to come up with a way to send and receive payments in the face of those sanctions.

Venezuela is having to be particularly resourceful in coming up with cash, and has also sold some crude oil for euros cash via intermediaries, three anonymous oil industry sources told Reuters last week. It has also sold gold for euros as well as it tries to make up for lost oil revenue. It took out eight tonnes of gold in April for sale abroad, according to a Reuters report.

Venezuela has seemingly abandoned the dollar trade for its crude oil for fear of running afoul of the US sanctions on the Latin American country. This push away from digital transactions will make it more difficult to track where money is coming from and where it’s going to.

Venezuela was hit hard earlier this month when Turkey’s largest bank severed ties with Venezuela’s central bank after the US levied its last round of strict sanctions, threatening to seize the US assets of anyone who does business with Venezuela or PDVSA—even foreign companies. Turkey has traditionally been a strong supporter of Nicolas Maduro. Turkey spoke out against the US sanctions, but nevertheless, its state-run bank was unwilling to risk further transactions.

But Venezuela still has some friends in Russia, China, and Cuba, which make take some of the sting out of the US sanctions.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

