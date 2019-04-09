Venezuela Won’t Stop Sending Oil To Cuba Despite New Sanctions

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.18 -0.22 -0.34%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.74 -0.36 -0.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 22 hours 69.10 +1.22 +1.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.33 +1.31 +1.90%
Urals 2 days 69.00 +1.24 +1.83%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.74 +1.00 +1.41%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.56 +1.07 +1.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.28 +1.43 +2.08%
Murban 2 days 71.39 +1.46 +2.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.30 +0.71 +1.13%
Basra Light 2 days 72.63 +0.45 +0.62%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.83 +1.19 +1.71%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.74 +1.00 +1.41%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.74 +1.00 +1.41%
Girassol 2 days 71.12 +0.90 +1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.33 +1.31 +1.90%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 52.06 -0.63 -1.20%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 56.05 +1.32 +2.41%
Canadian Condensate 46 days 61.15 +1.32 +2.21%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.25 +1.32 +2.06%
Sweet Crude 4 days 61.00 +1.32 +2.21%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.70 +1.32 +2.30%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.70 +1.32 +2.30%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.35 +1.32 +2.20%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.10 +1.32 +2.07%
Central Alberta 4 days 60.00 +1.32 +2.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 60.50 -0.50 -0.82%
Giddings 16 hours 54.25 -0.50 -0.91%
ANS West Coast 5 days 71.61 +0.92 +1.30%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 57.93 +1.03 +1.81%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 61.88 +1.03 +1.69%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 61.88 +1.03 +1.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 60.50 -0.50 -0.82%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 +1.50 +2.82%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.05 +1.32 +1.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 7 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 12 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 9 hours Overheating the Earth: High Temperatures Shortened Alaska’s Winter Weather
  • 11 hours Russia Signals OPEC And Allies Could Raise Oil Output From June
  • 16 hours War After War: Libya On Crossroads
  • 8 hours Twitter's Co-Founder Gets $1.40 Salary in Nod to Old Character Limit
  • 2 hours Do You Conserve Water?
  • 2 hours The IMF's Report: World May Face a ‘Monopoly Problem’ In The Future
  • 55 mins Demand for Aramco Bond
  • 16 hours Carbon Emissions at 3-Million-Year High
  • 1 day Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 1 day Happy Dance! Brent Breaks $70! YEEEEEE HAAAAAAA!!!
  • 2 days US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 1 day In Libya: If it were a choice between Strongman Autocratic ruler General Haftar (former CIA asset) or GNA with Islamic militants and terrorist running free . . . which do you choose ?

Breaking News:

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Aramco’s True Breakeven Price

Aramco’s True Breakeven Price

It has been long thought…

Is The Japan LNG Buying Spree Over?

Is The Japan LNG Buying Spree Over?

Inventories of LNG in Asia…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Won’t Stop Sending Oil To Cuba Despite New Sanctions

By Irina Slav - Apr 09, 2019, 10:30 AM CDT Cienfuegos Refinery

Venezuela will not stop shipping crude oil to its political ally Cuba despite U.S. sanctions, the country’s foreign minister said as quoted by Reuters.

“When the conventional power of capitalism attacks you, you have to know how to respond through non-conventional means, always respecting international law,” Jorge Arreaza said.

The official’s statement follows the imposition of more sanctions by Washington on Caracas. This time the sanctions targeted 34 tankers owned or operated by PDVSA along with another vessel and two companies involved in shipments of Venezuelan oil to Cuba.

Washington is calling the oil deal between Venezuela and Cuba “oil for oppression”.

Cuba is heavily reliant on subsidized Venezuelan oil shipments, which is why Washington is apparently trying to hit two birds with one stone by stopping these shipments. The leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaido, last month ordered the suspension of these deliveries, but PDVSA’s management is still loyal to the Maduro government, so the order had more of a symbolic significance than anything else.

The Venezuelan crisis has already forced Cuba to adjust its energy sources, and the country increased its imports from Russia and also last year signed a contract for more oil product deliveries from Algeria, another long-term partner.

Yet Venezuelan oil and oil products have continued to play an important role in Cuba’s energy supply, not least because it has been, from a certain perspective, free. The two have a barter deal; Cuba sends highly trained doctors and other personnel to Venezuela in exchange for the barrels.

According to Reuters shipping data, the latest cargo of Venezuelan oil products to Cuba left the port of Jose last Thursday: liquefied petroleum gas. In the second half of March, Reuters added, four tankers—two loaded with crude and two with oil products—left Venezuela for Cuba.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Aramco’s Bond Attracts Record Breaking $100B In Orders

Next Post

Canada Oil Industry Loses Over 20% Of Workforce Since 2014

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

 Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Faces A ‘Crisis Of Confidence’

 Alt text

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com