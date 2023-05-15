Venezuela Plans To Issue LNG Export Licenses To European Majors

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.38 +1.34 +1.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.55 +1.38 +1.86%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.09 +0.64 +0.87%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.366 +0.100 +4.41%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.452 +0.021 +0.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 72.52 -1.44 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 72.52 -1.44 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.03 -0.97 -1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.45 -2.24 -2.92%
Chart Mars US 3 days 70.19 -1.28 -1.79%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.452 +0.021 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 72.70 -2.82 -3.73%
Graph down Murban 3 days 73.94 -2.51 -3.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 72.01 -1.04 -1.42%
Graph down Basra Light 531 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 74.91 -0.58 -0.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 74.03 -0.97 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.03 -0.97 -1.29%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.24 -1.13 -1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.45 -2.24 -2.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.06 -0.71 -1.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 48.79 -0.83 -1.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 72.19 -0.83 -1.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 70.44 -0.83 -1.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 67.59 -0.83 -1.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 64.29 -0.83 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 64.29 -0.83 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 65.59 -0.83 -1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 74.54 -0.83 -1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 63.89 -0.83 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 72.52 -1.44 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 66.50 -1.00 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 60.25 -1.00 -1.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days -77.630 -100.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 62.57 -0.83 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 66.52 -0.83 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 66.52 -0.83 -1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 66.50 -1.00 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 9 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 11 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 12 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 15 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward

America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward

The largest wind farm in…

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports By Sea Continue To Climb

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports By Sea Continue To Climb

Russia’s crude oil exports by…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Plans To Issue LNG Export Licenses To European Majors

By Charles Kennedy - May 15, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

Venezuela is planning to issue in June export licenses to European majors Eni and Repsol to ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the country, Venezuela’s Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea has told Bloomberg in an interview.

The LNG export licenses would allow Venezuela to start shipments of natural gas, having spent decades focusing only on its huge reserves of heavy crude oil.   

“Eni and Repsol are interested in growing in the area of ??gas in Venezuela. They had been waiting for seven years for the export permit for natural gas liquids, which we have just granted,” Tellechea told Bloomberg, adding that the country would complete the negotiations for the LNG export license in the coming days.

Earlier this month, Venezuela issued a license to Eni and Repsol to allow them to export natural gas liquids (NGLs), or condensates, Tellechea, who is also head of the state-owned oil firm PDVSA, said.  

Eni and Repsol are joint venture partners in the Cardon IV offshore natural gas field, which currently produces condensates for feedstock at refiners operated by PDVSA in Venezuela. The NLGs license would allow the two European energy majors to export part of the condensates to Europe via a condensate recovery plant.

According to oil minister Tellechea, Repsol and Eni are seeking to resume production at Cardon IV “at its maximum capacity.”

At the same time, Venezuela is looking to boost its revenues from its most important export commodity, crude oil. After several arrests in a corruption probe earlier this year, Nicolas Maduro is looking to increase Venezuela’s oil revenues, which are pretty much the only hard-currency revenues the country is receiving.

In March, Tareck El Aissami, Venezuela’s oil minister for three years, resigned amid a corruption probe into PDVSA, and Maduro appointed PDVSA’s Tellechea to serve as the new oil minister. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Chevron, the only U.S. company authorized by the U.S. to pump and export oil from Venezuela, is hoping to increase its shipments of Venezuelan oil, but Venezuela hasn’t been unable to bear the cost of dredging a key oil export inlet.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nationalized German Energy Firms Paid Big Bonuses To Their Traders

Next Post

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline
Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

 Alt text

$35 Trillion Needed In Transitional Technologies To Limit Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil & Gas In The Age Of Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com