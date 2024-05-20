Venezuela Bans Bitcoin Mining

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.68 -0.38 -0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.69 -0.29 -0.35%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.94 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.651 +0.025 +0.95%
Graph down Gasoline 17 mins 2.557 -0.017 -0.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%
Chart Mars US 199 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.557 -0.017 -0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.31 +0.95 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.92 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.61 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 902 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 82.56 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.84 +0.60 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 355 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 66.38 +0.84 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 81.73 +0.84 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 79.98 +0.84 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 76.08 +0.84 +1.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 72.78 +0.84 +1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 72.78 +0.84 +1.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 75.83 +0.84 +1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 82.78 +0.84 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 73.18 +0.84 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.46 +0.60 +0.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 85.52 +0.48 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.46 +0.60 +0.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.75 +0.75 +1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.50 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.26 +0.61 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 13 hours A question...
  • 5 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 12 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

New U.S. LNG Export Projects Risk Delays Due to Stricter Pollution Rules

Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

The release last week of…

Anglo-American Pivots to Copper Amid BHP's Hostile Takeover Bid

Anglo-American Pivots to Copper Amid BHP's Hostile Takeover Bid

Anglo-American unveils a comprehensive plan…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Bans Bitcoin Mining

By Charles Kennedy - May 20, 2024, 3:30 AM CDT

Venezuela’s government has announced it will ban bitcoin mining and seized 11,000 application-specific integrated circuits used to mine the cryptocurrency.

The statement also said the government had disconnected a number of Bitcoin mines as it sought to “disconnect all cryptocurrency mining farms in the country from the electrical system, avoiding the high impact on demand,” Bitcoin.com reported.

Cointelegraph reports that the announcement also followed the confiscation of 2,000 Bitcoin mining devices in the city of Maracay.

Bitcoin is a drain on the grid due to the amount of electricity it requires. This has made some oil-rich countries such as Kazakhstan global Bitcoin mining hubs. However, governments have started to crack down on the practice, with the crackdown especially notable in China, where bitcoin mining and trading was banned back in 2021.

Venezuela, despite its oil wealth, has trouble with reliable electricity supply amid years of U.S. sanctions and mismanagement. Blackouts in Venezuela are a frequent occurrence, which has made Bitcoin even more problematic for it than for other countries where the practice is popular.

Yet at the same time, the country’s government is very much in favor of cryptocurrencies: state-owned PDVSA uses them for its international oil trade to avoid sanction action by Washington. Last year, the use of cryptocurrencies was at the center of a corruption investigation at PDVSA involving some $21 billion in unaccounted receivables, Reuters noted in a recent report on plans by the Venezuelan government to step up its use of digital currencies.

According to some of the reports on the bitcoin crackdown by Caracas, it is part of the ongoing anti-corruption push that saw the previous head of

Back in 2018, Venezuela introduced its own official cryptocurrency, the petro, which was to be gold-backed and used in international dealings. Since then, however, the petro has faded from news headlines and likely use, replaced by a digital currency dubbed the USDT. Also known as Tether, the cryptocurrency is pegged to the U.S. dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Eastern Libya Government Offers Refinery Project to Russian Company

Next Post

New U.S. LNG Export Projects Risk Delays Due to Stricter Pollution Rules

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com