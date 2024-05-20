New U.S. LNG Export Projects Risk Delays Due to Stricter Pollution Rules

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.84 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.86 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.05 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.643 +0.017 +0.65%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.562 -0.012 -0.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%
Chart Mars US 199 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.562 -0.012 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.31 +0.95 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.92 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.61 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 902 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 82.56 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.84 +0.60 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 355 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 66.38 +0.84 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 81.73 +0.84 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 79.98 +0.84 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 76.08 +0.84 +1.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 72.78 +0.84 +1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 72.78 +0.84 +1.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 75.83 +0.84 +1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 82.78 +0.84 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 73.18 +0.84 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.46 +0.60 +0.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 85.52 +0.48 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.46 +0.60 +0.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.75 +0.75 +1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.50 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.26 +0.61 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 6 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 20 hours A question...
  • 12 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

New U.S. LNG Export Projects Risk Delays Due to Stricter Pollution Rules

Oil Ticks Higher on Inventory Draw

Oil Ticks Higher on Inventory Draw

Crude oil prices moved higher…

A Coal Stock Worth Buying?

A Coal Stock Worth Buying?

Buying coal stocks is not…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

New U.S. LNG Export Projects Risk Delays Due to Stricter Pollution Rules

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 20, 2024, 5:03 AM CDT

New U.S. LNG projects risk delays amid the Biden Administration’s push for lower emissions and the ongoing reviews about the environmental impact of the planned export facilities.

After President Joe Biden halted new LNG project approvals in January for a review of the current permitting process, the U.S. Administration is looking to implement stricter rules on pollution the export facilities are allowed to emit in the community.  

These new requirements are holding back projects, one being Venture Global’s CP2 LNG in Louisiana, and the company’s second such project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. 

Last week, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) asked Venture Global to provide more details to prove its emissions would be below the stricter threshold.

Venture Global criticized FERC’s move as an “eleventh hour data request” that would “encourage further baseless claims,” the company said in a letter to the regulator seen by the Financial Times.

Venture Global says its project is in line with standards and has filed new information with FERC.

Cheniere Energy, the top U.S. LNG exporter, also has projects that need approvals.

Cheniere is working closely with FERC to progress the permitting approval process for trains 8 and 9 at Corpus Christi, CEO Jack Fusco said on the Q1 earnings call earlier this month.

“We expect to receive our environmental assessment soon and remain confident that we will receive all necessary regulatory approvals to be able to sanction the project in 2025,” Fusco said. 

The halt of new LNG project approvals has been criticized by the U.S. oil and gas industry while environmentalists are pressuring the Administration to reject new project approvals.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“We trust that when the government reviews the climate and environmental justice harms, they will fully reject all LNG export projects, because anything less would reveal this pause to be nothing more than a strategic and self-serving PR campaign,” Candice Fortin, 350.org US Campaign Manager, said.

Charlie Riedl, Executive Director at the Center for LNG (CLNG), responded to the halt in permits saying “This is a short-sighted and damaging action that weakens U.S. relations with our allies. It undermines U.S. energy leadership in the world without any benefit to our shared climate goals and with considerable risk to the U.S. economy by endangering future projects and the jobs associated with them, as well as destabilizing international energy markets.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela Bans Bitcoin Mining

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com