Uranium Energy Restarts Wyoming Production

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.12 -0.56 -0.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.98 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.37 -0.59 -0.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.939 -0.374 -11.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.125 +0.005 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.48 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.17 -1.01 -1.26%
Chart Mars US 74 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.125 +0.005 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.93 -1.19 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.18 -1.15 -1.45%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.47 -0.96 -1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 778 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.15 -1.17 -1.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 78.48 -0.60 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.48 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.04 -1.00 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.17 -1.01 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 231 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 53.88 +0.66 +1.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 74.83 +0.66 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.08 +0.66 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 63.23 +0.66 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 57.78 +0.66 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 57.78 +0.66 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 62.18 +0.66 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 63.93 +0.66 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 57.68 +0.66 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 62.91 +0.66 +1.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.38 +1.25 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 67.46 +0.66 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 77.98 +0.15 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Shell To Sell its Onshore Oil Business in Nigeria

Oil Lobby Warns Biden About Anti-Oil Policies

Oil Lobby Warns Biden About Anti-Oil Policies

The President of the American…

China Looks To Play Peacemaker in the Middle East

China Looks To Play Peacemaker in the Middle East

The increasing instability in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Uranium Energy Restarts Wyoming Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 16, 2024, 9:30 AM CST

U.S.-based Uranium Energy Corp said on Tuesday it would restart uranium production at its fully permitted site in Wyoming as the resurgence in nuclear power has led to a new bull market in uranium.

Uranium Energy will resume 100% unhedged uranium production at its fully permitted, and past producing, Christensen Ranch In-Situ Recovery (ISR) operations in Wyoming. The recovered uranium will be processed at the fully operational Irigaray Central Processing Plant with a current licensed capacity of 2.5 million pounds U3O8 per year, the company said.    

The first uranium production is expected in August 2024 and will be funded with existing cash on the company’s balance sheet. As Uranium Energy’s strategy has been to remain 100% unhedged, produced uranium will be sold at prevailing spot market prices which was $106 per pound U3O8 as of January 15, 2024 as reported by UxC.   

“Uranium market fundamentals are the best the industry has witnessed, and various supply shocks have accelerated the bull market with recent prices eclipsing the $100 per pound level,” Uranium Energy president and CEO Amir Adnani said. 

Combined with South Texas Hub and Spoke ISR Platform, Uranium Energy controls the largest S-K 1300 compliant ISR resource base in the United States with over 75,000,000 lbs of measured and indicated resources and 25,000,000 lbs of inferred resources.

At the end of 2023, TerraPower and Uranium announced a memorandum of understanding with objectives of reestablishing domestic supply chains of uranium fuel.

The renewed focus on nuclear energy in many developed economies has created a bull market for uranium in recent months.

Early in January, spot prices for uranium concentrate used in nuclear power generation hit a new 16-year high, climbing to $92.45 per pound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uranium prices have further room to rise after Kazatomprom—the largest uranium miner in the world—said last week that sulfuric acid shortages and construction delays at newly discovered deposits could lead to the company missing production targets—challenges that could remain into next year. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Looks to Take Advantage of the Recent Slide in Oil Prices

Next Post

Shell Halts All Red Sea Shipments as Tensions Rise

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024

 Alt text

Oil Executives Must Review Their Portfolios

 Alt text

OPEC Influence Wavers as U.S. Shale Roars Back
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com