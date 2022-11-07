Ukrainians Face Weeks Of Emergency Energy Shutdowns

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 91.52 -0.27 -0.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 97.68 -0.24 -0.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 96.45 -1.19 -1.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 6.748 -0.196 -2.82%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.654 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.15 +2.64 +2.82%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 88.29 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.654 +0.001 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 92.60 +0.61 +0.66%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 96.55 +0.98 +1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 94.41 +1.14 +1.22%
Graph down Basra Light 343 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 102.1 +1.70 +1.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 100.6 +1.80 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.15 +2.64 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 63.84 +0.22 +0.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 71.36 +4.44 +6.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 94.76 +4.44 +4.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 93.01 +4.44 +5.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 90.16 +4.44 +5.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 86.86 +4.44 +5.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 86.86 +4.44 +5.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 88.16 +4.44 +5.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 97.11 +4.44 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 86.46 +4.44 +5.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 89.00 +4.25 +5.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 82.75 +4.25 +5.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 87.74 +4.44 +5.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.09 +4.44 +5.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.09 +4.44 +5.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 89.00 +4.25 +5.01%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 100.9 +3.94 +4.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Energy Armageddon
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 10 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 8 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Ukrainians Face Weeks Of Emergency Energy Shutdowns

There’s Still Reason To Be Bullish On Oil Stocks

There’s Still Reason To Be Bullish On Oil Stocks

Oil stocks have had a…

Why Overly Confident U.S. Drillers Ditched Their Hedges

Why Overly Confident U.S. Drillers Ditched Their Hedges

Many smaller and larger U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Ukrainians Face Weeks Of Emergency Energy Shutdowns

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 07, 2022, 10:00 PM CST

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure will leave Ukraine under emergency shutdowns for up to five weeks, with President Volodymyr Zelensky warning that more attacks may follow and the mayor of Kyiv urging residents to prepare for temporary evacuation if water and power supplies are cut off.

The director of Ukraine’s Energy Research Center, Oleksandr Kharchenko said on Monday that the country’s energy companies need two to five weeks to restore stability to Ukraine’s energy system in the aftermath of Russian attacks on infrastructure. 

That timeframe is only relevant if there are no further Russian attacks on energy facilities. 

More than 4.5 million consumers are already without power, Euractiv cited Zelensky as saying, while3 Kharchenko points out that enough electricity is being produced but damage to transportation routes is undermining distribution. 

On Monday, Ukraine faced a projected shortfall of 32% in power supply, according to Euractiv, citing energy provider YASNO. 

Ukrainians are being called upon now to conserve energy to the maximum. 

On Sunday, Zelensky warned of the potential for more attacks, noting that Russia is “concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure. First of all, energy.” 

Also on Sunday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko raised alarms about potential losses of power and water in the capital city, urging residents to be prepared to evacuate. 

“If you have extended family or friends outside Kyiv, where there is autonomous water supply, an oven, heating, please keep in mind the possibility of staying there for a certain amount of time,” Klitschko said

Putin’s aim, Klitschko said, was “for us to die, to freeze, or to make us flee our land so that he can have it”. 

In the south, Russia is clearly continuing with its energy infrastructure attacks, with the Kherson regional governor noting that Moscow’s forces had now destroyed some 1.5 kilometers of power lines in the region, severing supply to the city of Beryslav. 

Russian news agencies have also accused Ukrainian forces of damaging the Nova Kakhovka dam in Russian-occupied territory near Kherson. That claim has not been independently verified. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Shell For “Above-Average” Valuation

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com