Ukrainian Energy Giant Asks Creditors To Defer Debt Payments

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 96.32 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 99.67 +0.10 +0.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 101.3 +0.14 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.670 -0.019 -0.28%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 3.184 -0.050 -1.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.4 -9.89 -8.65%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 92.80 +1.56 +1.71%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.184 -0.050 -1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 15 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 15 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 15 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 227 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 15 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 15 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.4 -9.89 -8.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.54 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 82.20 +0.46 +0.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 98.45 +0.46 +0.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 96.70 +0.46 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 94.60 +0.46 +0.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 91.75 +0.46 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 91.75 +0.46 +0.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 93.85 +0.46 +0.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 97.40 +0.46 +0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 92.05 +0.46 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 92.75 +0.50 +0.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 86.50 +0.50 +0.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 102.5 -7.31 -6.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 90.25 +0.46 +0.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 94.20 +0.46 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 94.20 +0.46 +0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 92.75 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 94.25 -0.75 -0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 5 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Following the Big Money
  • 5 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Armed Guards Raid Libyan National Oil Company As Political Shakeup Escalates

Europe’s Big And Expensive Energy Mistake

Europe’s Big And Expensive Energy Mistake

European nations ignored energy security…

Recession Fears Can’t Curb The Commodity Boom

Recession Fears Can’t Curb The Commodity Boom

Growing fear of a looming…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Ukrainian Energy Giant Asks Creditors To Defer Debt Payments

By City A.M - Jul 14, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Naftogaz has asked its international creditors to defer payments on its debt for the next two years.

Ukraine’s state-owned energy giant is struggling for cash, with many of its customers unable to pay their bills amid continued conflict across the country following Russia’s invasion.

The company has a $335 million bond maturing alongside two interest payments due on July 19th.

In its request for the payment freeze, Naftogaz said the five-month-old war had resulted in a “significant economic and business decline in Ukraine” and that the missed bill payments had “negatively affected its liquidity position”.

Naftogaz’s gas financing arm Kondor Finance said in a statement published late on Monday: “The Issuer, at the request of the Borrower, has launched this Consent Solicitation in order to seek approval from Noteholders to facilitate preservation of available cash … to support Ukraine’s strategic priorities.”

Related: The EU Has Frozen $13 Billion In Russian Assets

Bondholders have until July 21 to vote on the plan, which will defer all of the company’s main international bond payments until July 2024.

In addition to the bond due next week and in 2024, it also has a further bond that runs until 2026.

Naftogaz is a major source of income for Ukraine, with its revenues accounting for around 17 percent of the state budget last year, and for around half of the country’s financial resources since Russia’s invasion

The company told City A.M. last month it was facing a serious shortfall in energy this winter, requiring 5.8bn cubic meters to meet the consumption needs of its customers.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Energy Security Trumps Climate As EU Agrees To Pipeline Expansion

Next Post

Buffett Buys Even More Occidental Petroleum

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com