Energy Security Trumps Climate As EU Agrees To Pipeline Expansion

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 96.32 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 99.71 +0.14 +0.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 101.3 +0.14 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.675 -0.014 -0.21%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 3.189 -0.045 -1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.4 -9.89 -8.65%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 92.80 +1.56 +1.71%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 3.189 -0.045 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 15 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 15 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 15 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 227 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 15 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 15 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.4 -9.89 -8.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.54 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 82.20 +0.46 +0.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 98.45 +0.46 +0.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 96.70 +0.46 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 94.60 +0.46 +0.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 91.75 +0.46 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 91.75 +0.46 +0.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 93.85 +0.46 +0.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 97.40 +0.46 +0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 92.05 +0.46 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 92.75 +0.50 +0.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 86.50 +0.50 +0.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 102.5 -7.31 -6.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 90.25 +0.46 +0.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 94.20 +0.46 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 94.20 +0.46 +0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 92.75 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 94.25 -0.75 -0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 5 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Following the Big Money
  • 5 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Low French Nuclear Output Is Bad News For The UK

Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Bounce Back

Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Bounce Back

The total number of active…

Solving The Energy Transition Conundrum

Solving The Energy Transition Conundrum

The problems of the energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Energy Security Trumps Climate As EU Agrees To Pipeline Expansion

By Irina Slav - Jul 14, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

The European Commission and the Azeri government have sealed a preliminary deal for expanding the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline that brings Azeri gas into Europe as part of the EU’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

“The Sides aspire to support bilateral trade of natural gas, including through exports to the European Union, via the Southern Gas Corridor, of at least 20 billion cubic metres of gas annually by 2027, in accordance with commercial viability and market demand,” the draft memorandum of understanding said, as quoted by Reuters.

The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, or TAP, is the final section of the 3,500-km Southern Gas Corridor from the Caspian Sea to Italy, which is projected to have an annual capacity of 20 billion cubic meters at some point in the future. Last year, Italy and other European countries received 8 billion cubic meters from Azerbaijan via the TAP.

The draft mentioned “long-term, predictable and stable contracts” that would provide gas suppliers with security for future demand. This is a marked departure from the European Union’s favor for gas spot markets that have prevailed in the past decade as the EU tries to prevent any fossil fuel commitments that would interfere with its climate goals.

The draft document made a note of the EU’s emissions-cutting ambitions, saying that gas deliveries along the Southern Gas Corridor would need to be aligned with Paris Agreement targets.

For context, the EU received 158 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia last year, per Germany’s deputy finance minister Joerg Kukies. Of this, 30 billion cubic meters could potentially be replaced with liquefied natural gas from the United States and Qatar.

In addition to these two, Azerbaijan has been among the main alternative sources of gas under consideration in the EU, along with several African countries with LNG export capabilities, such as Nigeria, Egypt, and Algeria.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Buffett Buys Even More Occidental Petroleum

Next Post

Buffett Buys Even More Occidental Petroleum

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com