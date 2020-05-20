Ukraine’s Port Odessa Welcomes First U.S. WTI Crude Cargo

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.58 +0.09 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 35.75 +1.10 +3.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.770 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph up Mars US 10 mins 33.54 +1.38 +4.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 33.55 -0.25 -0.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -0.78 -2.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -0.78 -2.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 32.95 -1.00 -2.95%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 26.55 -0.18 -0.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.770 -0.001 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 33.39 +0.13 +0.39%
Graph down Murban 2 days 33.32 -0.33 -0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 29.68 +6.38 +27.38%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 36.34 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 32.97 -1.14 -3.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 32.95 -1.00 -2.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 32.95 -1.00 -2.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 33.69 -1.00 -2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 22.84 +0.20 +0.88%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 28.46 +0.31 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 30.96 +0.31 +1.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 32.36 +0.31 +0.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 31.96 +0.31 +0.98%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 26.96 +0.31 +1.16%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 26.96 +0.31 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 27.46 +0.31 +1.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 31.96 +0.31 +0.98%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 26.96 +0.31 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -0.78 -2.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 24.00 +1.00 +4.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 32.34 +2.57 +8.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 27.44 +0.99 +3.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 31.39 +0.99 +3.26%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 31.39 +0.99 +3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 22.75 +0.75 +3.41%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 36.08 +0.68 +1.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 24 mins So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 2 hours "Fracked gas contains high amounts of methane."
  • 11 hours Trumpe will win next election, hands down.
  • 3 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 4 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 4 hours Meet W.H.O.'s Goodwill Ambassador: Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping
  • 5 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 5 hours Lexus Battery Million Kilometer Warranty
  • 13 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 4 hours Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 4 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?

Breaking News:

National Oil Companies Slash Exploration Budgets As Low Price Bites

Is EIA Data Disguising A Disastrous Decline In U.S. Shale?

Is EIA Data Disguising A Disastrous Decline In U.S. Shale?

The first data of declines…

U.S. Shale Cuts Production Deeper And Faster Than Expected

U.S. Shale Cuts Production Deeper And Faster Than Expected

The U.S. shale patch is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Ukraine’s Port Odessa Welcomes First U.S. WTI Crude Cargo

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 20, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

The Ukrainian port Odessa on the Black Sea will receive its first-ever crude oil cargo of WTI Crude from the United States, after the U.S. shipped its first oil to Ukraine just last year as it looks to wean off Russian oil and gas supplies after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

A first cargo of WTI Crude to Odessa is set for arrival at the port on Wednesday, industry sources told Reuters. According to the sources, the tanker UMLMA carries 80,000 tons of WTI Crude to Odessa. Marine Traffic data shows that the UMLMA crude oil tanker traveled from Port Neches in the U.S. and was very close to Odessa, Ukraine, early on Wednesday.

This is not the first oil cargo of American crude oil to Ukraine, but it is the first WTI Crude cargo to Odessa, a month after the front-month WTI Crude futures dipped into negative territory a day before the contract expired.

Ukraine’s first-ever U.S. crude oil cargo was received in July last year, when a tanker carried 80,000 tons of Bakken crude to the port of Odessa.

Before today, the last U.S. oil shipment to Odessa was again another Bakken crude cargo in March this year.  

Ukraine and some other countries in eastern Europe such as Poland have turned to buying American oil as they want to diminish the energy influence of their large neighbor Russia.

The entrance of U.S. oil into Odessa follows another first for US oil. The United States has also just sent the first cargo of U.S. crude oil to Belarus as part of a pledge made earlier this year, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last Friday, while Belarus seeks to diversify its oil imports after a bitter spat with Russia over oil supply and prices this winter.

Despite the settling of the dispute, Belarus is still looking to diversify its oil import sources to cut dependence entirely on Russian oil supply. Earlier this month, Belarus welcomed the first cargo of crude oil from Saudi Arabia.

Belarus will continue to work with countries from which it had already bought oil, Azerbaijan and Norway, as well as its new partners Saudi Arabia and the U.S., First Deputy Prime Minister, Dmitry Krutoi, told the state news agency of Belarus, BelTA.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Are Oil And Gas Drillers Still Interested In Lease Sales?

Next Post

National Oil Companies Slash Exploration Budgets As Low Price Bites

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage
World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets
$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy

$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com