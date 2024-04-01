Ukraine Suffers Mass Power Outages After Russian Infrastructure Attacks

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.07 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.85 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.32 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.717 -0.046 -2.61%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.709 -0.012 -0.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%
Chart Mars US 150 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.709 -0.012 -0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 85.71 +0.88 +1.04%
Graph up Murban 4 days 86.33 +0.75 +0.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 83.13 +1.50 +1.84%
Graph down Basra Light 853 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 87.82 +1.72 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 4 days 88.90 +1.44 +1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 306 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 68.42 +1.82 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 85.32 +1.82 +2.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 83.57 +1.82 +2.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 78.17 +1.82 +2.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 75.92 +1.82 +2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 75.92 +1.82 +2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 75.42 +1.82 +2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 84.17 +1.82 +2.21%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 75.82 +1.82 +2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 71.58 -0.27 -0.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 86.10 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 76.68 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.50 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.55 +3.95 +4.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

UAE Slashes Exports of Medium Sour Crude

Shipping Sector's Emission Cuts Hobbled by Regulatory Uncertainty

Shipping Sector's Emission Cuts Hobbled by Regulatory Uncertainty

Ship owners are reluctant to…

NatPower UK To Invest $12.8 Billion Into Battery Storage ‘Gigaparks’

NatPower UK To Invest $12.8 Billion Into Battery Storage ‘Gigaparks’

NatPower U.K.'s massive investment in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Ukraine Suffers Mass Power Outages After Russian Infrastructure Attacks

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 01, 2024, 2:30 AM CDT

Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have left about a million people in the Ukraine without power.

The Ukraine’s largest private grid operator, DTEK, reported, as cited by Al Jazeera, that five of the six power plants it operates have been damaged, with 80% of their generating capacity lost.

The power utility also said that 180,000 people were without power in the Odessa region following a Russian attack.

“These attacks are, in the Kremlin’s words, revenge for attacks that Ukraine had been making deep inside Russia, targeting their energy facilities and oil installations,” Al Jazeera reporter Charles Stratford said.

The United States had urged Ukraine to stop its attacks on Russia's refineries on concerns that any Russian retaliation could result in a spike in crude oil prices. Rising crude oil prices, which lead to higher gasoline prices, are problematic for sitting U.S. presidents in election years.

As of last week, some 14% of Russia’s refining capacity was taken offline by the Ukrainian drone attacks, translating into around 900,000 barrels daily. JP Morgan had estimated earlier that Russia’s refinery capacity outages could add a significant risk premium to the middle distillates market, banking on it taking weeks or even months to restore the capacity. Bank analysts have estimated that risk premium at $4 per barrel.

Brent continues higher, meanwhile, with the Russian developments one of the factors driving prices. What’s more, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the end of last week that going forward Russia will focus more on reducing oil production rather than exports as it did in previous months to comply with the OPEC+ effort to reduce supply and boost prices. Idled refinery capacity is at least part of the reason for this decision as Russia does not have a lot of storage capacity for crude.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China PMI Sends Bullish Signal to Oil Market

Next Post

Asia LNG Purchases Hit March Record

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com