Ukraine Hits Oil, Gas Drilling Platforms Off Crimea, Russia Says

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 42 mins 110.5 +0.98 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 6 hours 114.1 +1.01 +0.89%
Graph up Murban Crude 6 hours 113.6 +1.10 +0.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 6.743 -0.201 -2.89%
Graph up Gasoline 41 mins 3.846 +0.053 +1.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 119.3 -3.77 -3.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 102.8 -7.98 -7.20%
Chart Gasoline 41 mins 3.846 +0.053 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 116.0 +1.13 +0.98%
Graph up Murban 4 days 119.6 +1.35 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 111.0 -3.76 -3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 203 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 118.4 -3.79 -3.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 119.3 -3.77 -3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 119.3 -3.77 -3.06%
Chart Girassol 4 days 117.5 -3.76 -3.10%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 12 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 101.2 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 117.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 115.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 113.6 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 112.8 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 116.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 111.0 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 106.0 -8.00 -7.02%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 103.5 -8.03 -7.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 107.5 -8.03 -6.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 107.5 -8.03 -6.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 106.0 -8.00 -7.02%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 115.5 -9.02 -7.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 30 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 2 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 5 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 7 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 12 hours ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Europe’s Refineries Increase Russian Crude Purchases

The Ports Receiving Most Russian Oil And Gas

The Ports Receiving Most Russian Oil And Gas

While the West is slapping…

The Energy Crisis Has Been A Boon For Argentina’s Dead Cow Shale Patch

The Energy Crisis Has Been A Boon For Argentina’s Dead Cow Shale Patch

The ban on Russian oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Ukraine Hits Oil, Gas Drilling Platforms Off Crimea, Russia Says

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 20, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT

Ukrainian forces attacked on Monday offshore oil and gas drilling platforms in the Black Sea, the Russia-installed head of Crimea said.

Gas production is temporarily halted from the platforms, but there are no disaster-like consequences, Olga Kovitidi, a senator representing Crimea in Russia’s upper house of parliament, told Russian news agency Interfax.

According to a post on Telegram by Sergei Askyonov, who was appointed as head of the peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, Ukrainian forces attacked drilling platforms of the company Chernomorneftegaz in the Black Sea. Askyonov said he was in contact with the Russian ministry of defense and with the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor of the KGB.

Crimea-based oil and gas exploration company Chernomorneftegaz, which operates in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, was seized by Russia-backed officials in Crimea from Ukraine’s state gas firm Naftogaz after the Russian annexation of Crimea back in 2014. Chernomorneftegaz has been under U.S. and EU sanctions since 2014.

Five people, including three injured, have been rescued after today’s attack on the platform, the Russia-installed official of Crimea said. A search and rescue operation is ongoing, he added.

At the time of the attack, there were 109 people on the three drilling rigs in the Black Sea, Askyonov told Russian state TV. In an update on the attack, he said that 21 people were evacuated, five were injured, and search operations were being carried out for the rest.

Russian lawmaker Mikhail Sheremet said that Russia would respond with “retaliatory strikes” on Ukrainian “decision-making centers,” The Moscow Times reports.

The Ukrainian military declined to comment on the reports of the attack on drilling platforms, Reuters reported, noting that it could not immediately verify those reports.

Meanwhile, the fight over the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine intensifies, with Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar telling the Associated Press that the Kremlin had ordered the Russian military to overrun the entire Luhansk region by next Sunday.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Diplomat Slams Russia Over Ukrainian Grain Blockade

Next Post

EU Diplomat Slams Russia Over Ukrainian Grain Blockade

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal
Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch


Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

 Alt text

Biden Could Tap Diesel Reserve In A Bid To Ease Fuel Crunch

 Alt text

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices

 Alt text

Germany Expects Oil Embargo Decision This Week
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com