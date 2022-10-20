Ukraine Facing Nationwide Power Outages After Russian Strikes

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.25 +0.70 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.51 +0.10 +0.11%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.46 +2.48 +2.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.453 -0.009 -0.16%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.664 +0.012 +0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 82.05 +4.23 +5.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.664 +0.012 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.35 -2.97 -3.36%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.56 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.63 +1.11 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 324 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.15 +1.60 +1.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.54 +1.66 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 63.27 +2.45 +4.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 86.67 +2.45 +2.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 84.92 +2.45 +2.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 82.07 +2.45 +3.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 80.07 +2.45 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 89.02 +2.45 +2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 78.37 +2.45 +3.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.00 +2.75 +3.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.70 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 80.58 +2.73 +3.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 92.66 +0.08 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 44 mins "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 15 days Wind droughts
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 15 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes

Breaking News:

Ukraine Facing Nationwide Power Outages After Russian Strikes

Uncertainty Builds As Oil Markets Digest Mixed Signals

Uncertainty Builds As Oil Markets Digest Mixed Signals

Worrying inflation data and a…

Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground

Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground

By selling off a large…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Ukraine Facing Nationwide Power Outages After Russian Strikes

By Alex Kimani - Oct 20, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

For the first time since Russia invaded, Ukraine is facing large-scale nationwide disruptions to electricity and rolling blackouts from extensive damage to the country’s power infrastructure from Russian missile attacks this month. 

Ukrainian officials have sought to restrict supply to allow energy companies to repair power facilities that have been pounded by Russian air strikes

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged people to use as little electricity as possible from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and prepare for temporary blackouts if this was not done. Russian attacks have knocked out 30% of the country's power plants, causing massive blackouts.

The new development comes just weeks after Russia and Belarus announced the formation of a new joint force, with the Ukrainian army seeing rising military threats from the north. 

On Thursday morning, Russia hit Mykolaiv and the surrounding region with C-300 missiles, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, has revealed on Telegram. Russia hit an industrial facility and energy infrastructure in the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, inflicting serious damage. However, Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled Russian assaults near nine settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine’s General Staff has said. 

Last month, Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom reported that the final working reactor at the six-reactor facility at Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine was disconnected from Ukraine's grid after Russian shelling disrupted power lines. The vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP)--the largest in Europe--was captured by Russian forces in March, but is still run by Ukrainian engineers and staff.

Ukraine has been unable to repair the power lines because of heavy fighting and shelling raging around the station, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko posted on Facebook.

According to Galushchenko, fresh shelling hit soon after most of the inspectors from a mission by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), left the plant earlier on Monday. Reactors number five and six remain in use but are currently disconnected from the grid having suffered repeated disconnections due to heavy shelling.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Wave Of Russian Infrastructure Attacks Force Ukraine To Restrict Electricity

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com