U.S. Warns Of Sanctions As Libya’s Oil Chaos Persists

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.63 +0.34 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 42.90 +0.18 +0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.753 +0.007 +0.40%
Graph up Mars US 15 mins 40.94 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.38 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 42.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.06 -0.40 -0.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.06 -0.40 -0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.42 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.10 +0.32 +0.87%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.753 +0.007 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.43 -0.25 -0.57%
Graph down Murban 2 days 43.63 -0.30 -0.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.81 +0.29 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.64 +0.64 +1.39%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.00 +0.14 +0.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.42 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.42 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.70 +0.26 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.38 -0.08 -0.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 49 mins 29.10 -0.05 -0.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 32.85 +0.30 +0.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 39.10 -0.45 -1.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.50 -0.45 -1.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 36.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 36.25 +0.20 +0.55%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 36.25 +0.20 +0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 36.90 +0.20 +0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.15 +0.10 +0.26%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 36.25 +0.20 +0.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.06 -0.40 -0.94%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 43.96 +0.63 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 34.24 +0.19 +0.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 -0.50 -1.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.74 -0.45 -1.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 1 min COVID is real now
  • 17 hours Is Biden the poster child for White Privilege ? DNC needs to replace him now before it's too late.
  • 7 hours The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 2 hours Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 16 hours Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 14 hours Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 3 hours There Has Been No Trump Manufacturing Boom Even Before Covid
  • 2 days Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 51 mins Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 13 hours Fauci: "USA will soon have 100K new cases per day". Trump re(p)-lies: "The problem has been fixed"

Breaking News:

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Libya Is On The Brink Of A Major Military Conflict

Libya Is On The Brink Of A Major Military Conflict

While there have been some…

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports Again

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports Again

Just two days after it lifted the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Warns Of Sanctions As Libya’s Oil Chaos Persists

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 14, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

After Libya lifted and then declared again force majeure on all its oil exports in the span of just two days, the United States warned that parties in the conflict that continue to undermine Libya’s economy and seek confrontation face isolation and risk of sanctions.

After six months of port blockades and no exports, Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Friday that it lifted force majeure on all oil exports from Libya.

NOC placed the oil terminals at Hariga, Brega, Zueitina, Es Sider, and Ras Lanuf under force majeure at the beginning of this year, after forces affiliated with the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar occupied Libya’s oil export terminals and oilfields.

As a result of the blockade, oil production in Libya plummeted to just 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to 1.2 million bpd before the blockade.

However, just two days after lifting the force majeure, NOC declared force majeure again, citing a renewed blockade on its oil export terminals and blaming it on interference from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“This is gravely disappointing, especially following repeated statements by very senior representatives of the UAE last week in support of international efforts to restart oil production in Libya. Wagner and Syrian mercenaries now occupy Es Sider oil port and Wagner and Sudanese mercenaries are camped within the vicinity of the Sharara oil field, preventing Libyan oil from flowing,” NOC said on Sunday.

The U.S. Embassy in Libya said it “regrets foreign interference against Libya’s economy.”

“The door remains open for all who lay down weapons, reject foreign manipulation, and come together in peaceful dialogue to be a part of the solution; however, those who undermine Libya’s economy and cling to military escalation will face isolation and risk of sanctions,” the U.S. Embassy said.

On Monday, the UAE’s foreign minister Anwar Gargash said on Twitter:

“The UAE, alongside its partners, wants to see a return to oil production in Libya as soon as possible, with safeguards in place to prevent the proceeds fueling further conflict. We continue to work for an immediate ceasefire and return to a political process.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela Restarts Gasoline Output At Only Operating Refinery

Next Post

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea

Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea


Most Commented

Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com