U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 16 mins 61.95 -0.06 -0.10%
Brent Crude 16 mins 67.99 -0.08 -0.12%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.877 -0.003 -0.10%
Mars US 5 hours 62.96 +0.18 +0.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.12 +0.29 +0.45%
Urals 8 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.54 +1.14 +1.74%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.54 +1.14 +1.74%
Bonny Light 22 hours 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.67 +0.95 +1.67%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.877 -0.003 -0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 65.03 +1.20 +1.88%
Murban 22 hours 67.88 +1.25 +1.88%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 65.08 +0.50 +0.77%
Basra Light 22 hours 63.26 +0.07 +0.11%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 69.00 +0.61 +0.89%
Bonny Light 22 hours 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Bonny Light 22 hours 68.50 +0.43 +0.63%
Girassol 22 hours 67.80 +0.48 +0.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.12 +0.29 +0.45%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 39.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 83 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 83 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 83 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 83 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 83 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 83 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 83 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 83 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.54 +1.14 +1.74%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 58.50 +0.50 +0.86%
Giddings 22 hours 52.25 +0.50 +0.97%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.50 +0.15 +0.23%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 55.96 +0.38 +0.68%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.91 +0.38 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.91 +0.38 +0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 58.46 +0.38 +0.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +1.50 +2.97%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.39 +1.22 +1.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 6 hours New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 8 hours U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 10 hours Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 12 hours Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 1 day Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 1 day Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 1 day Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 1 day Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 1 day Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 1 day Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 2 days China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 2 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 2 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 2 days BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 7 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 7 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 8 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 8 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 8 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 8 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 8 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 9 days Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 9 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 9 days China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 9 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 13 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 13 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 13 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 13 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 14 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 14 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 14 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 14 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 14 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 14 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 14 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 14 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 15 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 15 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018

Breaking News:

U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones

Is A “Geopolitical Recession” Looming?

Is A “Geopolitical Recession” Looming?

Ian Bremmer of Eurasia Group…

Saudi Oil Exports To China Hit One-Year Low

Saudi Oil Exports To China Hit One-Year Low

Saudi oil exports to China…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jan 04, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Arctic

The U.S. Department of interior is set to replace the Obama administration’s five-year oil and gas leasing plan on key bodies of water with federal government jurisdiction, the Oil and Gas investor said.

The new plan will open up waters in the Arctic, Atlantic, and Pacific Oceans to expand domestic production despite the objections of environmentalists, state regulators, and coastal business interests.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is expected to announce the new plan Thursday afternoon, according to a departmental press release, which comes nine months after Trump issued an executive order prioritizing “energy exploration and production... in order to maintain the nation's position as a global energy leader and foster energy security and resilience for the benefit of the American people.”

Frank Knapp of the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce said the Interior Department’s new move unfairly favored the oil and gas sector over the tourism sector.

“What part of the business sector are they listening to? It’s certainly not small or coastal businesses whose livelihoods are dependent on healthy oceans,” Knapp said.

Last month, a leasing round in Arctic Alaska went largely ignored by drilling companies, drawing very few bids. Seven bids were received in total, encompassing roundly 80,000 acres, which translates to less than a percent of the 10.3 million acres made available in the state’s National Petroleum Reserve under the Trump administration’s orders. The lease was the largest of its kind since 1999.

The Department of the Interior is also trying to expedite drilling permits in the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge, to the ire of environmentalists. Vincent DeVito, energy advisor to the Secretary of the Interior, told S&P Global Platts that the government would continue its environmental stewardship of the land despite the drilling. The latest effort would open eight percent of the refuge’s lands to oil and gas exploration.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals

Next Post

New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Reports Huge Crude Draw

API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

 Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows

Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?

 Alt text

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com