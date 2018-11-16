U.S. To Assess Holding Oil, Gas Lease Sale In Offshore Arctic

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.50 +0.82 +1.45%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.75 +1.13 +1.70%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.934 -0.104 -2.58%
Mars US 13 hours 60.51 +0.16 +0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -2.50 -3.73%
Urals 1 day 64.53 +0.09 +0.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.41 +0.65 +1.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.41 +0.65 +1.02%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.99 +0.86 +1.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.35 -0.18 -0.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.934 -0.104 -2.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 66.10 +1.03 +1.58%
Murban 1 day 67.98 +0.88 +1.31%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.83 +0.85 +1.42%
Basra Light 1 day 66.75 +1.04 +1.58%
Saharan Blend 1 day 65.46 +0.91 +1.41%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.99 +0.86 +1.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.99 +0.86 +1.30%
Girassol 1 day 66.80 +0.85 +1.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -2.50 -3.73%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 12 hours 24.64 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 14.68 +0.03 +0.20%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 38.68 +0.43 +1.12%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 56.78 +0.43 +0.76%
Sweet Crude 1 day 21.43 +0.03 +0.14%
Peace Sour 1 day 17.43 +0.18 +1.04%
Peace Sour 1 day 17.43 +0.18 +1.04%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 39.18 +0.43 +1.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 25.93 +0.18 +0.70%
Central Alberta 1 day 17.68 -0.57 -3.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.41 +0.65 +1.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 1 day 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.56 -3.83 -5.52%
West Texas Sour 1 day 50.41 +0.21 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.36 +0.21 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.36 +0.21 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 52.91 +0.21 +0.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.45 +0.75 +1.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 6 minutes Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years
  • 12 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 5 mins Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 14 hours Plastic Myth-Busters
  • 13 hours At U.N. climate talks, US Administration Plans Sideshow On Coal
  • 8 hours A Sane Take on Nord Stream 2
  • 15 hours Good Sign for US Farmers: Soybean Prices Signals US-China Trade Deal Progress
  • 33 mins UK Power and loss of power stations
  • 22 hours Soybean sale to China down 94%
  • 9 hours I Believe I Can Fly: Proposed U.S. Space Force Budget Could Be Less Than $5 Billion
  • 21 hours what's up with NG?
  • 12 hours OPEC Builds Case For Oil Supply Cut
  • 2 days Starbucks slashing its corporate workforce
  • 1 day Here We Go Again: EU Will Hit Back If U.S. Imposes Car Tariffs
  • 2 days New Oil Order- Diplomacy, Geopolitics and Economics

Breaking News:

U.S. To Assess Holding Oil, Gas Lease Sale In Offshore Arctic

Natural Gas Markets Remain Ultra Tight

Natural Gas Markets Remain Ultra Tight

Natural gas prices exploded on…

Oil Prices Plunge Below $15 In Canada

Oil Prices Plunge Below $15 In Canada

Canadian crude prices fell below…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. To Assess Holding Oil, Gas Lease Sale In Offshore Arctic

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 16, 2018, 3:00 AM CST arctic oil rig

The U.S. Department of the Interior said on Thursday that it intends to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for a potential 2019 oil and gas lease sale in the Beaufort Sea in federal Arctic waters.

The environmental impact statement will “focus on the potential effects of leasing, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the proposed lease sale area,” the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) said in a Federal Register notice.

The Beaufort Sea Planning Area offshore Alaska consists of 11,876 whole and partial lease blocks covering roughly 65 million acres of the Beaufort Sea.

The Notice of Intent is not an announcement to hold a lease sale, but is a continuation of the information gathering process, BOEM noted.

According to analysts, a possible lease sale could attract some companies, but appetite for the sale—if it is held—will be very limited because of the harsh weather, high drilling and development costs, resistance from environmental groups, and uncertainty over federal oil and gas lease sale policies if U.S. President Donald Trump is not re-elected in 2020.

“At this time, we do not forecast any new Arctic offshore production since we believe that even if a discovery is made, it will take very long to place it on production due to costs and environmental issues and it would be beyond our forecast period, which ends in 2040,” S&P Global Platts Analytics analyst Rene Santos said.

Last month, BOEM approved Hilcorp Alaska’s drilling project for the Liberty prospect in the Beaufort Sea, and this was the first approval for a drilling project in Alaska federal waters.

Last December, the Department of the Interior said that an updated resource estimate showed that the mean undiscovered, technically recoverable resources both on and offshore in federal, state, and Native lands and waters in Alaska include 17.6 billion barrels of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic feet of gas.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

UK Demand For Used Hybrid, Electric Vehicles Soars

Next Post

Crisis-Hit Oil Producer Venezuela Set To Share Economic Data With IMF

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project
Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

 Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

 Crude Build Halts Oil Price Recovery

Crude Build Halts Oil Price Recovery

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

 Alt text

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

 Alt text

Europe’s Gas Game Just Took A Wild Twist
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com