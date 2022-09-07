U.S. Ties To Woo China And India On Price Cap With Steeper Crude Discounts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.69 -5.19 -5.97%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.59 -5.24 -5.64%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.57 -4.83 -5.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.836 -0.309 -3.79%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.309 -0.107 -4.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.79 -2.75 -2.82%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 85.68 +0.41 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.309 -0.107 -4.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 93.69 -0.29 -0.31%
Graph down Murban 2 days 96.31 -0.61 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 92.37 -2.32 -2.45%
Graph down Basra Light 282 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.32 -2.58 -2.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.79 -2.75 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.79 -2.75 -2.82%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.52 -3.28 -3.35%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.09 +0.29 +0.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 65.63 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 89.03 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 87.28 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 84.43 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 81.13 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 81.13 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 82.43 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 91.38 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 80.73 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 83.51 -6.02 -6.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 95.08 -5.27 -5.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 3 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 hours "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

G7 Agrees On Oil Price Cap As Moscow Threatens To Halt Gas Supply To Europe

G7 Agrees On Oil Price Cap As Moscow Threatens To Halt Gas Supply To Europe

The G7 agreed on Friday…

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

The European Union is scrambling…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Ties To Woo China And India On Price Cap With Steeper Crude Discounts

By Michael Kern - Sep 07, 2022, 3:30 PM CDT

The U.S. is hoping to tempt China and India to join the G7’s price cap plan for Russian oil by dangling the prospect of even bigger discounts for crude cargoes.

"Our hope is that countries like China and India will join the price cap coalition, or take advantage of the price cap coalition, to lower the amount of money that Russia makes from oil exports," U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wall Adeyemo has told a conference in New York, Reuters reports. 

Adeyemo’s remarks come as the G7 grapples with the fate of a price cap on Russian oil that many feel will not be effective without a broader coalition of countries behind it, particularly China and India. 

Making this work would mean those countries on board with the price cap would be required to block all shipping-related services for Russian seaborne crude, including insurance and finance, in cases where the price cap is not being honored and oil is being sold above that price ceiling. 

The G7 agreed last Friday to finalize and implement a price cap on Russian oil by December 5th, which would be kept in force for three months in an effort to reduce oil revenues for the Kremlin’s war chest.

The group is attempting to maintain a balance by implementing a price cap that is above the cost of production for Russia–a move they felt would keep Russian oil on the global market. 

Moscow, however, has said numerous times before and since the G7’s Friday announcement that it would simply deprive the West of oil outright and divert all cargoes to Asia, where China and India are already the biggest buyers of Russian crude since the invasion of Ukraine. 

On Monday, China explicitly voiced its opposition to a G7-imposed price cap on Russian oil, while India has agreed to examine the price cap plan, but remains adamant that it has no moral duty to comply.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

New UK Prime Minister Opposes Windfall Tax On Energy Companies

Next Post

The UK’s Automotive Industry Is Beginning To Stabilize

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com