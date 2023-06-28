U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Wagner-Linked Gold Miners

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.66 +1.96 +2.90%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.09 +1.83 +2.53%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.08 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 37 mins 2.680 -0.083 -3.00%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.595 +0.078 +3.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.44 -0.49 -0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 69.00 -0.87 -1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.595 +0.078 +3.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.53 +0.99 +1.35%
Graph up Murban 2 days 76.02 +1.07 +1.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 72.65 -0.76 -1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 575 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 73.77 -0.68 -0.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.44 -0.49 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.44 -0.49 -0.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.69 -0.73 -0.96%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 29 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 46.45 -1.67 -3.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 69.85 -1.67 -2.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 68.10 -1.67 -2.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 65.25 -1.67 -2.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 61.95 -1.67 -2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 61.95 -1.67 -2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 63.25 -1.67 -2.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 72.20 -1.67 -2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 61.55 -1.67 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.75 -1.75 -2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.93 -1.46 -2.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 -1.50 -2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 31 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Andurand’s Oil Hedge Fund Crashes After Oil Price Bet Goes Awry

Middle East Oil Prices Soar Amid Chinese Trading Frenzy

Middle East Oil Prices Soar Amid Chinese Trading Frenzy

Middle Eastern oil prices have…

A New Power Triangle Is Forming In The South Caucasus

A New Power Triangle Is Forming In The South Caucasus

The emerging trilateral cooperation between…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Rex Everett

Rex Everett

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Wagner-Linked Gold Miners

By Rex Everett - Jun 28, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

The United States has imposed sanctions on four companies linked to the Russian private mercenary group Wagner and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that it said are active in illicit gold mining and trade.The companies are tied to illicit gold dealings that fund the Wagner group to sustain and expand its armed forces, including in Ukraine and Africa, the Treasury Department said in a news release on June 27. In addition to the four companies, one individual identified as a Russian executive in the Wagner group was designated for sanctions. Two of the companies designated are mining firms in the Central African Republic (CAR). The other two firms -- one in the United Arab Emirates and the other in Russia -- are identified as wholesale firms.

“The Wagner Group exploits insecurity around the world, committing atrocities and criminal acts that threaten the safety, good governance, prosperity, and human rights of nations, as well as exploiting their natural resources,” the department said.Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the United States will continue to target the Wagner group’s revenue streams “to degrade its expansion and violence in Africa, Ukraine, and anywhere else.”The entities designated for sanctions are Diamville SAU and Midas Ressources SARLU, two mining firms based in the CAR, Limited Liability Company DM based in Russia, and Dubai-based Industrial Resources General Trading.The individual targeted is Andrei Ivanov, who Treasury said worked with officials of the government of Mali on weapons deals, mining projects, and other Wagner group activities in Mali.

Catrina Doxsee, associate director and associate fellow with the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, said the crisis in Russia is over for now, but the fight to control the Wagner group has only just begun.

This is "creating an opening for the United States and its allies to dislodge Russian influence in places such as Africa," Doxsee said on Twitter.

The United States has issued sanctions against Prigozhin, who led a brief revolt over the weekend against the Kremlin, and the Wagner group multiple times.The sanctions announced on June 27 are not directly related to the uprising, which ended when Prigozhin ordered his forces to stop their march to Moscow.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway Approves $18.5 Billion Investment In Oil And Gas Projects

Next Post

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

Rex Everett

Rex Everett

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com