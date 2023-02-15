U.S. Shoots Down Iranian-Made Drone Conoco Gas Field In Syria

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.66 -0.40 -0.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.38 -0.20 -0.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.64 -0.52 -0.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.470 -0.097 -3.78%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.493 +0.005 +0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.88 -1.06 -1.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.88 -1.06 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.37 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 77.06 -1.78 -2.26%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.493 +0.005 +0.18%

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.07 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.02 +0.54 +0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.36 -0.88 -1.10%
Graph down Basra Light 443 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.76 -0.98 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.61 -0.66 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.37 +0.14 +0.17%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.48 -1.04 -1.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 57.81 -1.08 -1.83%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.21 -1.08 -1.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.46 -1.08 -1.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 76.61 -1.08 -1.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 73.31 -1.08 -1.45%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 73.31 -1.08 -1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 74.61 -1.08 -1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 83.56 -1.08 -1.28%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 72.91 -1.08 -1.46%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.88 -1.06 -1.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.75 -1.00 -1.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.50 -1.00 -1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.59 -1.08 -1.49%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.54 -1.08 -1.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.54 -1.08 -1.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -1.00 -1.30%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.97 -1.08 -1.26%

  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day E-car Sales Collapse
  • 7 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 8 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 7 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Spanish Port Denies Maersk Tanker Entry Over Russian Oil Links

Could Turkey's Devastating Earthquake Unseat Erdogan?

Could Turkey's Devastating Earthquake Unseat Erdogan?

In the late 1990s, Erdogan…

Bulgaria Remains Russia’s Number One European Oil Buyer

Bulgaria Remains Russia’s Number One European Oil Buyer

Bulgaria has ramped up imports…

U.S. Shoots Down Iranian-Made Drone Conoco Gas Field In Syria

By ZeroHedge - Feb 15, 2023, 12:51 PM CST

The Pentagon has revealed that on Tuesday US forces fired on and took down an alleged 'Iranian-made' drone that was threating a base in Syria where US troops are stationed.

The base is located in northeastern Syria, and the drone flew toward Mission Support Site Conoco, named for the huge gas field that US-backed forces have for years occupied in Deir Ezzor province. 

US forces have occupied the major Conoco gas field, among Syria's largest which chiefly supplied Syria's population, for years under the guise of a 'counter-ISIS' mission. via AFP

US Central Command said the drone was shot down mid-afternoon on Tuesday, following several recent attacks on US positions in the region, and also amid a spate of attacks at the Syria-Iraq border base of al-Tanf. 

One of the biggest recent incidents at Conoco gas field involved an August skirmish wherein the US counter-attacked against what were believed to be Iran-backed fighters. The Pentagon at the time said it took out four enemy militants and destroyed rocket launchers.

It's unclear whether the attacks have indeed originated from 'Iranian militias' or else Syrian nationalist militias, or perhaps both, given the close alliance and cooperation among Iranian operatives and Syrian forces.

CENTCOM took the rare step in this latest instance of publishing photographs of what appears a large drone over US positions, and it going up in flames after being engaged by US forces.

This fresh drone shootdown incident comes following a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake which rocked the whole region, killing tens of thousands of people and leaving entire towns and villages as rubble.

By Zerohedge.com

