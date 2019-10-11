OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 54.70 +1.15 +2.15%
Brent Crude 4 hours 60.51 +1.41 +2.39%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.214 -0.004 -0.18%
Mars US 4 hours 55.05 +1.00 +1.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.71 +0.06 +0.10%
Urals 20 hours 53.40 -1.10 -2.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.87 -1.67 -2.85%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.87 -1.67 -2.85%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.32 +1.22 +2.06%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.16 +0.10 +0.20%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.214 -0.004 -0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 60.34 +2.75 +4.78%
Murban 20 hours 62.41 +2.66 +4.45%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 51.64 +1.92 +3.86%
Basra Light 20 hours 68.12 +3.32 +5.12%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 60.54 +1.84 +3.13%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.32 +1.22 +2.06%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.32 +1.22 +2.06%
Girassol 20 hours 61.21 +0.84 +1.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.71 +0.06 +0.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 36.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 37.60 +0.26 +0.70%
Canadian Condensate 52 days 47.55 +0.96 +2.06%
Premium Synthetic 42 days 53.95 +0.96 +1.81%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 50.30 +0.11 +0.22%
Peace Sour 4 hours 48.80 +0.96 +2.01%
Peace Sour 4 hours 48.80 +0.96 +2.01%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 50.90 +1.06 +2.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 54.55 +0.56 +1.04%
Central Alberta 4 hours 49.30 +0.96 +1.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.87 -1.67 -2.85%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Giddings 20 hours 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
ANS West Coast 29 days 60.63 +0.26 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 48.65 +1.15 +2.42%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 52.60 +1.15 +2.24%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 52.60 +1.15 +2.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 +1.00 +2.34%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.98 +0.96 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 7 minutes Trump Tariffs NOT China's Biggest concern. Chinese Shadow Banking Bigger. What is Shadow Banking You Ask ?
  • 11 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 15 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 22 mins Who's Afraid Of Whom? - American Politics I
  • 32 mins Strategic beauty of attack on Iranian tanker
  • 7 hours Dreams Come True: Boeing Partners With Porsche On Electric Flying Ca
  • 3 hours Boring! See Ya Clowns, And Have Fun In Germany
  • 4 mins USA pulls troops from Syria
  • 26 mins Hundreds of law suits, protests: Greta may show her angry face there? US Opens Up California Land for Oil, Gas Leasing
  • 4 hours Markets Soar Into Sea Of Green
  • 2 hours KURDS LEFT HIGH AND DRY TO DIE?
  • 4 hours China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 14 mins Oilfield Layoffs
  • 6 mins the future
  • 12 hours Idiotic Environmental Predictions
  • 6 hours Top Oil Traders See 2020 Prices Stuck in the $50s
  • 2 hours Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors

Breaking News:

US Sends More Troops To Saudi Arabia After Unprecedented Attacks On Oil Infrastr

Is Bill Gates Right On Energy Investing?

Is Bill Gates Right On Energy Investing?

Bill Gates’ advice to investors…

Is This The Next $170 Billion Energy Industry In The US?

Is This The Next $170 Billion Energy Industry In The US?

By 2050, the hydrogen industry…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

US Sends More Troops To Saudi Arabia After Unprecedented Attacks On Oil Infrastr

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 11, 2019, 8:00 PM CDT Saudi Flag

The United States is gearing up to deploy additional boots on the ground to Saudi Arabia, as well as a missile defense system, in order to shore up security in the country after it suffered an unprecedented attack on its oil infrastructure.

The September 14 attacks, which Saudi Arabia and the United States have blamed on Iran, took 5.7 million barrels of oil production per day offline. Further violence came on Friday, when Iran, too, suffered what it says was a missile attack on an oil tanker that was near a Saudi Arabian port. Iran has not officially blamed anyone for the attack.

Washington will now send additional troops to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon announced at a press briefing on Friday.

“Today I spoke with the Saudi Minister of Defense to discuss the status of Saudi Arabia’s defensive capabilities and our ongoing efforts to protect our partners from further Iranian aggression. Saudi Arabia is a longstanding security partner in the Middle East and has asked for additional support to supplement their own defenses and defend the international rules-based order. In response to continued threats in the region, I have ordered the deployment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of two additional fighter squadrons and supporting personnel along with additional Patriot and THAAD air and missile defense batteries, taken together with other deployments I’ve extended or authorized within the last month, this involves about 3,000 United States forces,” United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said at the press briefing, who added that more forces remain on alert.

Oil prices rose on Friday after news of the oil tanker attack, with Brent reaching $60.48 (+2.34%) per barrel by the end of the trading day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Next Post

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com