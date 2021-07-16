U.S. Senate Plans To Penalize Utilities That Miss Climate Targets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.94 +0.29 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.70 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.672 +0.058 +1.60%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.116 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.254 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.27 -1.44 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.27 -1.44 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 69.80 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.254 +0.004 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 17 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 17 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 17 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.86 -1.36 -2.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 57.93 -1.90 -3.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 70.38 -1.75 -2.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 71.78 -1.75 -2.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 67.13 -1.50 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 65.38 -1.75 -2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 65.38 -1.75 -2.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 67.13 -1.75 -2.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 70.03 -1.40 -1.96%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 65.38 -1.80 -2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.27 -1.44 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.00 -1.50 -2.36%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.65 -1.97 -2.57%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.60 -1.48 -2.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 -1.50 -2.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.74 -1.48 -1.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 15 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 1 day What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 2 days Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 2 days COVID restrictions and number of COVID deaths
  • 1 day Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief

Breaking News:

U.S. Senate Plans To Penalize Utilities That Miss Climate Targets

A Contrarian Investor’s Approach To OPEC’s Oil Spat

A Contrarian Investor’s Approach To OPEC’s Oil Spat

As Saudi Arabia and the…

Colombia Looks Offshore To Revitalize Its Oil Industry

Colombia Looks Offshore To Revitalize Its Oil Industry

After a rough start to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Senate Plans To Penalize Utilities That Miss Climate Targets

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 16, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

As the Biden Administration carries on at least in spirit with its green energy agenda, U.S. Senate Democrats are looking to penalize energy utilities that fail to meet clean energy targets.

The plan would also “reward” utilities that do meet them.

“The clean energy standard” plan that is currently being considered would require that 80% of all electricity be carbon-free by 2030, such as electricity derived from solar, hydropower, or wind power, and is part of the $3.5 billion budget blueprint.

Such a tall order would require a massive shift to how the nation does power. So much so that the measure has failed to garner Republican support. For this reason, the measure is being included as part of the budget blueprint.

The plan would assign specific clean-energy targets to electric utilities in the United States, along with penalties for underperformers and incentives—such as grants—for overachievers.

“CES is the cornerstone of the progressive, practical transformation to a clean energy future we urgently need,” Senator Tina Smith tweeted on Wednesday.

Of course, the clean electricity standard—along with the overall budget bill—is hardly a done deal.

But the grants could go a long way toward offsetting some of the costs that utilities have spent in moving away from coal to get in line with environmental regulations that have yet to recover the costs.

Putting the clean energy “mandates” that are incentive based into the budget bill would allow Democrats to get the plan approved without Republican support or threat of a filibuster.

Some lawmakers argue that the clean energy mandate goes beyond the scope of the money and fees rules, and therefore should not be allowed to proceed without Republican support. But Democrats insist that the money utilities would get or the fees they would be assessed comfortably fit within the money and fees rules.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Another Major Firm Quits Oil Drilling In Great Australia Bight

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com