Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.22 -0.11 -0.20%
Brent Crude 61.67 -0.20 -0.32%
Natural Gas 3.085 +0.01 +0.16%
Mars US 57.42 -0.27 -0.47%
Opec Basket 60.52 -0.75 -1.22%
Urals 59.54 -0.17 -0.28%
Louisiana Light 61.47 -1.10 -1.76%
Louisiana Light 61.47 -1.10 -1.76%
Bonny Light 62.28 +0.40 +0.65%
Mexican Basket 52.74 -1.29 -2.39%
Natural Gas 3.085 +0.01 +0.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 59.48 -1.25 -2.06%
Murban 62.23 -1.25 -1.97%
Iran Heavy Crude 59.01 +0.33 +0.56%
Basra Light 57.42 -0.38 -0.66%
Saharan Blend 61.65 +0.37 +0.60%
Bonny Light 62.28 +0.40 +0.65%
Bonny Light 62.28 +0.40 +0.65%
Girassol 61.98 +0.30 +0.49%
Opec Basket 60.52 -0.75 -1.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 61.47 -1.10 -1.76%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.75 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 45.50 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 63.06 -0.06 -0.10%
West Texas Sour 49.28 -0.37 -0.75%
Eagle Ford 53.23 -0.37 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 53.23 -0.37 -0.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 51.78 -0.37 -0.71%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 63.15 -1.06 -1.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 8 hours Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 14 hours Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 15 hours Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 17 hours Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 18 hours DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 19 hours Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners
  • 21 hours World’s Biggest Private Equity Firm Raises $1 Billion To Invest In Oil
  • 2 days Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 2 days Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 2 days Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 2 days Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 2 days OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 2 days Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 2 days Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 2 days Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 3 days GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 3 days Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 3 days Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 3 days Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 3 days BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard
  • 3 days Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
  • 5 days The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 6 days Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 6 days Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 6 days Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 6 days Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 6 days Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 6 days New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 6 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 6 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 7 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 7 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 7 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 7 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 7 days UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 7 days Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 7 days Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 7 days U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 8 days Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts

Breaking News:

U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling

$43 Billion China-Alaska Energy Deal Looks Shaky

$43 Billion China-Alaska Energy Deal Looks Shaky

Alaska is struggling in a…

OPEC Chairman: Output Cuts Are The ‘’Only Viable Option’’

OPEC Chairman: Output Cuts Are The ‘’Only Viable Option’’

Output cuts are the only…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Nov 16, 2017, 3:00 AM CST Alaska

The U.S. Senate energy and natural resources panel voted to open a portion of an Alaskan wildlife refuge to allow oil drilling on Wednesday, angering conservationists who had fought to save the area from fossil fuel interests.

The committee voted 13-10 to allow drilling in the coveted natural reserves.

Reuters reports that Republicans have tried to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for drilling for some time now. The area in question is known by the numerical name 1002 and is located in the north.

Alaska senator Lisa Murkowski, who heads the energy committee, said drilling the area would boost jobs in the area and increase national natural resources.  Murkowski also said drilling in the area would be done “the right way.”

Former officials from the U.S. Department of Interior have said developing the area would be risky and expensive.  Five of them wrote a letter to the committee outlining their concerns about exposing the area to oil interests.

“We don’t need to develop the Arctic Refuge – one of the costliest, and riskiest places to develop energy resources – to promote American energy security,” Steve Williams, who served as the director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under Republican former President George W. Bush, said.

Related: China Resumes Oil Hoarding Despite Higher Prices

The measure to open the area for drilling still needs to pass a vote by the entire Senate. It will be attached to the upcoming tax reform bill, which needs 50 votes to become law.

In other news from the northernmost state, Alaska inked a deal with China’s Sinopec to explore a major natural gas pipeline project that would traverse the entire state, bringing natural gas from the North Slope to Alaska’s southern coast for export. The agreement is non-binding, but Alaska’s governor hopes to sign a more formal agreement by the end of next year.

Alaska produces around 600,000 bpd of crude oil, a far cry from the peak of 2 million bpd that it hit in 1988. Prudhoe Bay is among the largest oil fields in the United States, producing a total 12.5 billion barrels over the four decades of its operation so far.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Next Post

Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Alt text

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

 Alt text

Is Infinite Clean Energy Near?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com