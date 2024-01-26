U.S. Sanctions Strand 10 Million Barrels of Russian Crude For Weeks

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 78.01 +0.65 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 46 mins 83.55 +1.12 +1.36%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.38 +0.91 +1.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 2.712 +0.141 +5.48%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.294 +0.030 +1.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%
Chart Mars US 84 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.294 +0.030 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 80.69 +1.37 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 81.95 +1.23 +1.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 78.07 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 788 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 83.07 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 83.02 +0.58 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 241 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 58.26 +2.27 +4.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 79.51 +2.27 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 77.76 +2.27 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.16 +2.32 +3.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 67.36 +2.27 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 69.36 +2.27 +3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 63.86 +2.27 +3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.59 +2.27 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 80.09 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.14 +2.27 +3.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 +2.25 +3.15%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 29 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 15 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

U.S. Sanctions Strand 10 Million Barrels of Russian Crude For Weeks

China's Surge in EV Exports to Europe Sparks Aluminum Industry Concerns

China's Surge in EV Exports to Europe Sparks Aluminum Industry Concerns

The rise in electric vehicle…

New Superlubricity Research Could Turbocharge Industrial Energy Efficiency

New Superlubricity Research Could Turbocharge Industrial Energy Efficiency

University of Leicester scientists have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Sanctions Strand 10 Million Barrels of Russian Crude For Weeks

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 26, 2024, 4:00 PM CST

About 10 million barrels of Russian crude oil have been stranded off the coast of South Korea thanks to U.S. sanctions, traders and shipping data told Reuters on Friday.

The 10 million barrels, carried by 14 tankers, are of the Sokol variety from Sakhalin-1 and remain unsold due to Western sanctions. That amount represents about 45 days' worth of Sakhalin-1 production at its average rate of 220,000 barrels per day.

The vessels—including 3 VLCCs—carrying the Russian crude oil have been stranded near the port of Yosu in South Korea for weeks after the United States sanctioned multiple vessels and companies that were transporting the Sokol grade.

Reuters sources and shipping data courtesy of Kpler and LSEG indicate that the VLCCs, carrying 3.2 million barrels, have been acting like floating storage.

At least some of the Sokol crude oil was destined for Indian Oil Corp. The delays in delivery caused by payment problems have caused Indian Oil Corp to search for crude from elsewhere—mainly from its own storage and the Middle East.

The United States initiated sanctions and a price cap on Russian crude oil transiting by water more than a year ago. The intent was not to disrupt the flow of oil, but to restrict revenues to Russia, who would otherwise use crude oil money to fund its military operations in Ukraine. The Biden Administration has insisted that its sanctions and G7 price cap have been effective, despite the accusations from some that they have been largely ineffectual.

The Kyiv School of Economics estimated in December that Moscow would bring in $178 billion from oil sales in 2023—and predicted that this figure would rise in 2024. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, the import ban and price cap have cost Russia $37 billion in export revenue. “The price cap has had an impact but has failed to live up to its potential” CREA analysts said last December.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Italian Grid Operator Increases Investments to $12.5 Billion

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles
U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com