U.S. Sanctions Russian-born S. African Who Helped North Korea Buy Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 56.65 -0.55 -0.96%
Brent Crude 11 mins 65.98 -0.81 -1.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.504 -0.196 -4.17%
Mars US 11 hours 61.30 +0.32 +0.52%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.00 +0.72 +1.10%
Urals 4 days 65.85 +1.32 +2.05%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.74 +0.04 +0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.74 +0.04 +0.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.35 -0.23 -0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.504 -0.196 -4.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 66.87 -0.45 -0.67%
Murban 1 day 68.52 -0.53 -0.77%
Iran Heavy 1 day 59.90 -1.02 -1.67%
Basra Light 1 day 67.15 +0.27 +0.40%
Saharan Blend 1 day 65.10 -0.55 -0.84%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.66 -0.51 -0.76%
Girassol 1 day 65.95 -1.01 -1.51%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.00 +0.72 +1.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 10 hours 25.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 15.20 +0.52 +3.54%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 39.20 +0.52 +1.34%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 57.30 +0.52 +0.92%
Sweet Crude 1 day 21.95 +0.52 +2.43%
Peace Sour 1 day 17.95 +0.52 +2.98%
Peace Sour 1 day 17.95 +0.52 +2.98%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 39.95 +0.52 +1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 26.45 +0.52 +2.01%
Central Alberta 1 day 18.20 +0.52 +2.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.74 +0.04 +0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 53.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 4 days 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.83 +0.50 +0.75%
West Texas Sour 4 days 50.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 52.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why does US never need to have an oil production cut?
  • 9 minutes French Fuel Protests
  • 14 minutes Oil Prices
  • 4 mins Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 29 mins Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 3 hours Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years
  • 36 mins Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 7 mins EVs Set to Become the Biggest Battery Users
  • 19 hours The Regime Doesn't Give Up: Rouhani Says Iran to Continue Oil Exports And Resist U.S. Economic War
  • 23 hours US continues imports of Russian gas which it insists Europe should stop buying
  • 7 hours Fishermen Sue Oil Companies Over Rising Ocean Temperatures
  • 2 days Warren Buffett
  • 16 hours Oil
  • 1 day And Just Like That, Everybody Stopped Talking About $100 Oil
  • 2 days Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today
  • 5 hours Plastic Myth-Busters

Breaking News:

U.S. Sanctions Russian-born S. African Who Helped North Korea Buy Oil

The World's Most Important Oil Region

The World's Most Important Oil Region

The Middle East remains crucial…

Will Canada Cap Its Oil Production?

Will Canada Cap Its Oil Production?

Canadian oil prices have tanked…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Sanctions Russian-born S. African Who Helped North Korea Buy Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 20, 2018, 3:00 AM CST Russia tanker

The U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Monday on the Russia-born, South African national Vladlen Amtchentsev, for having advised North Korea on how to evade U.S. sanctions.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is blocking any property or interests in property of Amtchentsev in the possession or control of U.S. persons or within or transiting the United States, and U.S. persons are prohibited from dealing with him.

Amtchentsev was designated for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the company Velmur Management Pte Ltd.

Singapore-based company Velmur was designated by the Treasury in August last year, when the U.S. announced sanctions on three Russian individuals and two Singapore-based companies involved in providing oil to North Korea. Velmur was one of the companies designated, while the other was Transatlantic Partners Pte Ltd.

According to the Treasury, Velmur was designated “for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Transatlantic.”

Transatlantic was found to have concluded a contract to buy fuel oil with Daesong Credit Development Bank, a North Korean bank designated in 2016, and Transatlantic and Velmur representatives also worked to buy gasoil for delivery to North Korea. Velmur also sold gasoil to North Korea.

“Both of these companies have attempted to use the U.S. financial system to send millions of dollars in payments on behalf of North Korea-related transactions,” the Treasury said in August 2017.

“North Korea depends upon the help of criminals and illicit actors to raise and transfer funds,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the Treasury’s press release on Monday.

“As part of our commitment to the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea, Treasury will continue to enforce and implement sanctions against any actor that seeks to aid the regime’s deceptive practices.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Wind, Solar Are Now The Cheapest Sources Of Power Generation

Next Post

Oman Creates Oil Refining, Trading Giant

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

 Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

 Crude Build Halts Oil Price Recovery

Crude Build Halts Oil Price Recovery

 Oil Thieves Wreak Havoc On Nigeria’s Oil Industry

Oil Thieves Wreak Havoc On Nigeria’s Oil Industry

Most Commented

Alt text

The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

 Alt text

Europe’s Gas Game Just Took A Wild Twist

 Alt text

Fact Checking Bernie Sanders On Renewable Energy

 Alt text

Oil Prices Are Not Falling Off A Cliff Anytime Soon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com

-->